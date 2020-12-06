As Christmas approaches, we hear more and more about what we can’t do this year of COVID-19.
People can’t safely gather with loved ones; traveling home is discouraged; and attending holiday parties, church services, musical events and more is just not safe as coronavirus numbers continue to rise.
So maybe it’s time to stop focusing on what we can’t do and think instead of the ways in which we can celebrate the holiday this year.
It’s up to each of us to decide where we’re going to hang our hat this holiday season. That Christmas hat can be filled with the disconnection we have felt during the pandemic, or we can find reasons to put on a red stocking cap with snow-white trim, just like the Big Guy wears.
Perhaps a place to start is to ask ourselves what can we do to bring joy to other people’s lives, because that’s what Christmas is really all about. Following are a few ideas to help us think positively during this very serious time.
- It seems the tradition of sending Christmas cards has become less popular in the recent past since social media connects us instantly with family and friends. What a joy it would be this year to resurrect that disappearing tradition and connect with loved ones by sending holiday cards with personal notes included for Christmas 2020.
- Instead of thinking that there is no reason to decorate because family won’t be coming this Christmas and we’re not entertaining, on the contrary, we can decorate for our immediate family and experience the joy a festive home brings throughout the month of December.
Also, this year is the time to go big with decorations and displays outside. Extended families and friends may not be able to gather inside, but we all can take a neighborhood walk or drive to “ooh” and “ahh” at Christmas lawns lit up and shining. That’s spreading joy to others.
- Although we won’t be attending “The Nutcracker” or listening to a Christmas concert in a large auditorium, music can be a part of the holidays right in our homes. We can surround ourselves with seasonal sounds by the flip of a switch, the press of a button or just requesting Alexa to play a traditional carol. We can indeed listen to Christmas favorites in every room just that easily. And don’t forget to sing along!
- Every December, we gather with a group of friends for a festive evening out. This COVID-19 year, one friend suggested we pick a date, dress for the occasion, decorate our individual tables in a holiday theme complete with candles, and either cater in or make our own holiday meal to celebrate together remotely. Can’t wait!
- Baking favorite holiday cookies and breads brings the aroma of the season into the heart of our homes. The baker as well as the lucky recipient can experience the joy of a homemade treat. Such a baking tradition is not restricted by COVID-19, so bring on the sprinkles!
- When we think of gift giving for the holidays, perhaps it’s the perfect opportunity to make face masks for family members and friends. Although a basket filled with hand sanitizers and soaps seems like an unlikely gift, there’s nothing normal about this year, and receiving such a present might be truly welcomed.
Give a customized jigsaw puzzle that depicts a special event when loved ones were all together in the pre-virus days. Create a photo album of past holidays to give to those we’re missing this year. Or maybe it’s time to share a new hobby with a distant loved one. How about signing up for an online class together and start Zoom-ing?
- Maybe we can’t reach out with hugs and kisses this holiday, but there are lots of ways we can still spread joy to others and have a Merry Christmas. Although families won’t be relaxing around a fireplace, the feeling of joy can be spread through random acts of kindness. That might include shoveling a neighbor’s sidewalk, scraping a stranger’s windshield or paying for the next customer at the drive-up window.
We may not be together in person, but the message of caring and love is sure to shine through as we all use a little creativity to make this season special. COVID-19 has changed how we celebrate this holiday season, but it can’t change why we celebrate.