I never knew just how significant a corner was both metaphorically and literally until I spent some time with the word. We’ve all turned a corner, gone around the corner, felt like we were being cornered, chosen a corner piece, gone to a neutral corner, sat catty corner, looked out the corner of our eye and more. It seems that so many phrases contain this familiar word.
I paused to think of the corners in my own life. When I was 5, an older neighborhood group of 6- to 8-year-olds that I envied gathered on the corner of our block chanting “One Potato” and playing hide and seek. The rule from my mom was that I could not turn the corner but must always stay in sight of my house, so when the older kids disappeared around the corner, I stayed put. It was on that corner, the furthest point in my young world, that I collected cicada shells I pulled off the trunk of the huge old corner tree, entertaining myself until the gang reappeared.
When I was a year or two older, my world grew a bit, and I could ride my bike around the corner. Every day, it was the same thing. As I turned the corner, my bike tires met up with a gravel driveway, and every day I fell, scraping my knees and bloodying my elbows again. Complaining would have meant restricting my newfound freedom, so I quickly decided it was the price I would have to pay for my expanding world, and I kept on pedaling.
My best friends lived in the corner house at the other end of the block. They had a lovely manicured yard, flowers in the window boxes, and a croquet set placed in their front yard, ready for the next game our two families would enjoy on a hot summer evening. Their corner was where we splashed in street puddles after a spring rain and enjoyed homemade ice cream after the Fourth of July parade. Such a lovely corner in my memory.
When I was in second grade, my family moved to a new block with new corners. Many years later, my husband and I would realize that an unusual “corner” occurrence happened twice to us. The very childhood summer I moved onto that block was when his family moved away from the same block. He had lived just around the corner, and we never knew it. The first home I bought as an adult was literally just around the corner from where he lived, and again, we didn’t know until years later that we had lived so close.
Memories of significant corner buildings have also been important in my life. I was baptized, roller-skated on Saturday mornings, attended youth fellowship classes and was married in the same corner church. Our present home of many years is on a corner lot where tall pine trees hug the edge of our property.
I remember walking with my mom to Martin’s Grocery Store on the corner of Church and Fair Streets in Champaign when I was very young. We would buy an entire week of groceries at the postage-stamp-sized store and carry them home. A few years later, I would walk alone to Piggly Wiggly on the corner of Sabin and Church and buy groceries for our family of five when I was just 10 years old.
While still in grade school, my brother and I caught the Short Line to downtown Champaign on a corner near our home. There, we would check in with our dad, who worked at W. Lewis & Co. on the corner of Neil and Park streets.
There are so many different kinds of corners that come to mind as I consider this word’s significance. For instance, I remember watching the classroom clock anxiously, so I could once again run outside to play Four Square, a grade school game all about corners at my corner elementary school, Dr. Howard.
When I think of some foods such as brownies, square-pan pizza, lasagna and fruit cobbler ... give me the corner piece every time!
In a metaphorical sense, we have all turned corners in our lives. School, careers, marriage, parenthood and retirement all speak to turning a corner and beginning the next chapter.
There is mystery in a corner. What will happen when we turn the next corner? What’s just out of sight there? Because we can’t see around the corner, we have to venture forth to explore the possibilities. No doubt life will offer up a few more scraped knees and elbows, but isn’t it exciting to think that there are always new corners to be turned if we just keep pedaling?