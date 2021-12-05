‘Tis the season to be jolly! If we’ve ordered early enough, there will be presents waiting for loved ones under the tree. Last Christmas we celebrated remotely with family, but this year with our family safely vaccinated and boosted, we are once again ready to deck the halls! As I began shopping and wrapping for this year’s holiday, I chuckled as I remembered some of our family’s unique gift-giving requests.
For instance, one family member does not like gift bags but prefers gifts wrapped individually in boxes. Her explanation is this: Taking the time to box and tastefully wrap a gift becomes part of the gift giving in her eyes. So although I may not follow that rule for others, I do respect her request.
Another family member with a birthday very close to Christmas has shared how she is always in hopes her birthday presents will not be wrapped in holiday gift-wrap. I get it. If a person’s birthday is in June, I wouldn’t think of wrapping something in glittery Christmas paper, but sometimes for a December birthday, such wrap is right there at my fingertips. I certainly was guilty of using holiday paper until I heard this person’s wishes.
Speaking of wrapping paper, several weeks before Christmas, my husband requests that we keep the comic section from our Sunday paper, so he can wrap certain gifts with “the funnies.” Which presents get wrapped for which people with the comics is a calculated and serious matter to him.
Years ago, a relative of mine always left the price tag on any gift we ever received from her. All of us agree, no price tags on gifts! A gift receipt may be appropriate, but please, don’t show me how much you paid for my gift.
No peeking. I know some families peek, but not ours. We think that it is much more fun to wait till that special moment on Christmas morning to unveil the gifts that have been waiting anxiously under the tree in the days and weeks leading up to the big event.
A childhood family rule allowed my siblings and me to look in our stockings way before our parents awoke on Christmas morning, but no peeking at any presents. My brother, sister and I didn’t abuse that rule, and those magical moments as we sat huddled together sometime after midnight and before dawn remained magical all those many years ago.
Another family request is that gifts are given without excuses. The love and thought that went in to selecting a gift or creating the present is what makes it special. No one needs to give a gift complete with a story about how it can be returned if the person doesn’t like it, it’s not the right size, color or style. The gift should be given and received lovingly and graciously. End of story. Now, are we always able to adhere to such protocol? Not so much.
Shaking the gift is encouraged and almost a requirement in this household. As the children around the tree years ago have become adults, we like to extend the gift-giving experience as each person tries to guess what his or her gift might be. Some of us have become masters at disguising the easily distinguished book or calendar with oversized boxes and artful wrapping.
One gift request I made long ago was NO APPLIANCES unless I specifically ask for something. And I have. I have received a new toaster, blender, food processor and more in years past, and I’ve appreciated all of them. I just don’t want to wake up on Christmas morning with a vacuum cleaner standing under the tree as my big surprise gift!
My husband has a similar request, and that is no clothes, please. You would think that after all these years, I’d be doing a pretty good job of knowing what he likes and wants without asking him. But alas, I rarely hit the target, and after the holidays, I humbly stand in long lines with others returning sweaters, shirts, socks and gloves. Have I learned from these past mistakes? Not really, because I always think that this next clothing purchase might just be the exception, and I’ll come up with a winner. (Ask me in January how I did this year.)
Every family has its own unique holiday traditions when it comes to gift giving. Along with the seasonal baking, tree trimming, holiday decorating and festive gatherings, remembering others by sharing a gift brings joy to both the giver and receiver. It doesn’t have to be the biggest. It doesn’t have to be the most expensive. It simply has to be heartfelt and follow the family’s gift-giving rules!