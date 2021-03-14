We meet a friend on the street and greet each other with talk about the weather.
We call a family member and together regale an Illini victory.
We walk our dog and share our pet’s most recent antics with other dog owners.
We Zoom with friends and catch up on children and family.
All such verbal exchanges are examples of small talk.
Small talk is sewn into our culture’s fabric. It isn’t debatable; it is part of who we are.
Practicing small talk is one piece of the entire social-skills puzzle that includes body language, personal space, gestures and eye contact as well. We engage in small talk many times over as we go throughout our day and encounter strangers, work colleagues, friends and family.
In this country, we begin our conversations with such small talk regardless if we are talking to a stranger in the grocery store or having a conversation with a loved one over a cup of coffee.
Small talk is important and expected in our culture. It eases us into a conversation without jumping right to the heart of the matter. In America, it would seem rude to discuss business without first setting the stage by relaxing with a bit of small talk.
Such light banter is by
no means insignificant, however. In the few first moments of meeting someone, we can get a glimpse of shared common ground. In just a minute or two of small talk, people might find they are both raising teenagers, enjoy the same winter pastimes and have watched the latest trend on Netflix. Sharing such basic details makes us feel more comfortable with the other person as we move on to the job interview, the root canal or the parent/teacher conference.
Small talk sets the tone for the real verbal exchange ahead. My husband wouldn’t think of phoning a friend to ask to borrow a tool without first mentioning Monday night’s game.
While waiting long minutes in the checkout lane, and to avoid the awkward silence of the moment, it seems like something must be said to a fellow shopper, so we mention how cold it is or how we hate to get back out there in the snow. And on and on.
Now there is a new topic to add to such acceptable small-talk categories, and that is the pandemic. Indeed, we have now added discussion of COVID-19 stories to our small talk. We face each other with masks on and we talk about it.
“My mask is fogging up my glasses.” “I wish my mask had adjustable ear straps.” “Are you wearing two masks?” “Do you know anyone who has the virus?” “Have you had your vaccine yet?” “Do you think there will ever be a time we can call ‘back to normal’?”
Although this all seems perfectly routine to us, in many other countries, sharing personal information or exchanging small talk, especially with a stranger, is considered inappropriate. Other cultures may expect in-depth answers when greeting another with, “How are you doing?” In America, we aren’t expecting nor do we desire any such information.
One can imagine how those in our international community must feel when a stranger strikes up a conversation with them at a bus stop or some other public place. Understanding small talk and becoming adept at it is something I teach to my English as a second language students. It can be important as they assimilate here and certainly useful in job-interview situations.
What is considered acceptable small talk is one of the first things our students learn. We call it the “do’s and don’ts” of small talk. “Don’ts” include religion, marital status, a person’s weight and age, politics, and personal finances. It’s pretty safe to stick to the weather, sports, a favorite restaurant in your town, what’s new on Disney Plus, and now, COVID-19.
To realize just how ingrained small talk is in our culture, I tried a little experiment. I decided to go about my day without using any small talk as I encountered others. Words that come to mind when describing my own actions are abrupt, ungracious and brusque. I felt the need to explain in several instances that I was conducting an experiment, so friends and family would not think I was being rude.
At times, people give small talk a bad rap for being superfluous or a waste of time, but just remember: Small talk is a big deal.