If we’re talking about calculating the distance I traveled on my front porch swing in mathematical terms over the years, well then we’re talking about a few inches forward and a few inches back. In terms of the memories made there, however, I traveled “way up into the big numbers.”
The forest green front porch swing hung down from chains attached to the ceiling. My two siblings and I picked off the curled shreds of paint even though Mom told us not to, for the old peeling paint was too irresistible for our fingers to ignore.
The swing was the first thing I saw as I walked up the five front steps of our white two-story house with its dark green shutters. Mr. Deck’s house, I often called it, after Wilbur Deck, the first owner of that house and that front porch swing back in the 1930s. My family was the second family to swing our memories into the making on that front porch in the early 1950s.
Here’s a recipe for a memory ... take a hot, humid summer evening, add a slightly dripping butter pecan ice cream cone and have a gab session on the front porch swing. “Let’s go swing out front, kids,” Mom would propose on a hot summer evening in the ’50s. Catching a bit of a breeze on the swing made it the coolest place to be on such an evening after a hot day of running around the neighborhood nonstop. We sat together on the front swing and “gabbed” by telling stories to one another and talking about our day. Back and forth we would swing, talking about anything ... everything really. No TV, too early to hunt fireflies, too early for baths or bed, but just right for talking and sharing stories.
The grade school gang would congregate in the summer on my front porch as well and swing away the hours laughing and talking about hula-hoop contests, Conky’s candy shop just around the corner, school friends and baseball games in nearby Eisner Park.
Three adults or four kids could easily fit on the swing. With our scuffed knees bent and our toes curled inside our red high-top Converse sneakers, we would push the swing back and forth. Three friends lived within easy walking distance to my house, and two others lived far enough away that they rode their bikes to our gathering spot on our front porch. It was a kid’s world in the 1950s. The six of us would laugh and swing as we quenched our thirst with Mom’s deliciously cold, tart lemonade served in colorful aluminum tumblers. My childhood sweetheart, Mike, was among the friends, and for me, swinging next to him was the best. His dark hair was always combed, and his dark brown eyes were just about level with mine if I looked down slightly. Those dark eyes shone back at me when he smiled, and he smiled at me a lot. I remember secretly writing his name on a small piece of masking tape and placing it on the under side of the swing. Then, when the six of us were together on the porch, I knew that I had quietly declared my feelings right there below where we all sat.
In the 1960s, my date and I would sit on the front porch swing after walking home from a movie. Sitting on the swing fulfilled my dad’s rule of being home by a certain hour, and yet I still had private time. Dad would give the front porch light a few flicks to indicate when my evening really had to come to an end, but until that final flick, as teenagers, we valued those extra minutes.
The swing served not only as a gathering place for fun and laughter, but it was a confessional as well. Somehow it was easier to own up to childhood infractions and talk about a few of life’s more serious issues as my dad and I rocked back and forth together.
Years later, the swing proved to be the perfect rocking chair as Mike and I sat on my parents’ front porch with our newborn son. And, after our mom’s death, my siblings and I gathered together on that front porch swing and took a deep breath or two.
Swings deteriorate, and ours was no exception. Happily, the swing’s wooden back slats were dismantled and refashioned into a picture frame that is a daily reminder of those childhood times.
So how far away is a memory? What distance do we have to travel to find people and places that influence our lives? Maybe no further than a front porch swing.