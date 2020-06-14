Well, we did it! We are among the many who have a new puppy in the family amidst these crazy coronavirus days.
We deliberated long and hard about getting a new best friend after two years without our beloved Dudley. We decided we wanted a pup in our lives again, and then COVID-19 hit.
There were and are pros and cons to acquiring a four-legged companion during this pandemic. Pros include that a dog is getting a forever home, and we have lots of time to bond with him and start some of those basic puppy lessons that must be addressed from Day 1. The cons include that a puppy needs to be socialized during the first critical months of his life, and this little guy can only be with us right now; no interaction with other dogs and people. Even vet visits are curbside only.
We are learning to be creative and making this all work, however. We’ve donned masks so Charlie isn’t afraid when he meets people wearing them. We’ve discovered helpful videos that teach those important first commands.
Charlie gets exposed to new sights and sounds every day. He is learning that the sound of stump diggers, tree trimmers, garbage trucks, motorcycles and thunderstorms are just part of life.
He is greeting people and pets using social-distancing guidelines. He is a smart learner, and can sit, stay, lie down, leave it, come when called and shake. We are utilizing this stay-at-home time to teach and reinforce such lessons, and that is all good.
The “thanks” goes out to Charlie because, once again, a pet makes changes in one’s life that cannot be predicted. For instance, our evening meals in front of the TV have now changed to sitting at the table and actually visiting, so Charlie can’t reach the food on our plates. Thanks, Charlie.
I am spending more time reading my stack of “must read” books this summer because this puppy requires a lot of sleeping time on my lap. Puppy sleeps; I read! Thanks, Charlie.
Very early in the morning and very late at night, we are now out in our backyard with our playful friend. Because I’m standing out in my backyard so often these days, I have a budding interest in all the different birds that are coming to our feeders, and we have now placed three additional bird feeders in the yard.
We spend so much time with Charlie outside that it really has given us an interest in identifying and feeding many new feathered friends. Thanks, Charlie. (Sidebar: Charlie is a great squirrel chaser, and he is kept busy with his backyard duties.)
Our tail-wagging family member is great for diets. When I’m eating and he is finally quiet and resting at my feet, I am NOT going back for seconds and waking a sleeping dog. I have lost several pounds since this pup came home with us. Thanks, Charlie!
In case such comments put thoughts of getting a dog or puppy in one’s head, I must be perfectly clear here. There is more to the story. Charlie is all puppy! He dines on towels, washcloths, tags of any kind, patio furniture and chair cushions, rugs and carpets, bedding in his crate, shoes and shoelaces, two leashes so far, and pretty much anything you do not want in his mouth ends up there.
He wants to nap in my lap, and that includes the most inconvenient times of the day. He has not learned how to respect our aloof, in-charge, 15-pound cat, Finnegan, but he has learned how to jump up on the couch and wait for Finn to come and get him!
He has some sleepless nights, not too many, and is absorbing days where eyes must be 24/7 on him. His needs take precedence as he becomes acquainted with all the changes taking place in his young life.
He is too much fun and a smile magnet. He is just what we needed to put some perspective back in to life while we hang in there and anticipate better days ahead. He is definitely one of the bright spots.
Thanks, Charlie.