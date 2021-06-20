Throughout this past year, I have become well acquainted with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and other television viewing choices. Although I tune in to local news and weather, for most of my screen watching these days, I step outside the major networks.
It’s not unusual for program recommendations to be a topic of conversation or texting with friends and family. For instance, what are you watching now that we’ve all seen all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” at least twice? What a long way we’ve come since my family’s first TV many years ago.
Back in the 1950s, my next-door neighbor would invite me over after school to watch her new color TV. We sat on her living-room floor, just inches from the screen, and whispered as we watched her color television. My young friend would ask which color of television I wanted to watch that day and then place a pink, yellow, blue or green template over the existing TV screen. That was color television in my neighborhood.
An older couple in the next block invited my brother and me to come and watch the Saturday-morning live circus show, “Sealtest’s Big Top.” It was like someone had a new toy and invited neighbors and friends over to see it. I remember anticipating Saturday mornings because this television phenomenon was so unbelievable and exciting.
We bought our first television in 1954. Some of the first shows we watched were “The Red Skelton Show,” “Art Linkletter’s House Party,” “The Hit Parade” and Jackie Gleason and “The Honeymooners.” We watched these shows as a family, laughing together as we gathered around the new TV.
My older brother and I could stay up late on a Saturday night and watch “The Hit Parade” as a reward for good behavior. It worked. I also remember watching the test pattern. If I turned on the TV early in the morning before the day’s programming started, I could sit and watch the test pattern until the first show began.
Later, when I was in junior high, I remember the first time I stayed up late by myself to watch the late movie that came on after the 10 p.m. news. The house was completely dark, no sounds anywhere, and there I sat, feeling like I was somehow officially grown up. It was just a little bit creepy sitting alone watching an old movie just because I was allowed to stay up.
I knew when they played the national anthem that TV was done for the day. There would be a proud Native American on horseback, looking out over the Grand Canyon or some vast expanse, with a tear in his eye. That was the last thing on TV before the test pattern, and then blackness until the next morning. I stayed to watch it all.
I never thought it unusual to have TV dinners on TV trays in front of the TV from time to time. I thought it was terribly modern, and I was proud that we had finally arrived, since most of my friends had a television set long before we did.
I remember taking cereal boxes and placing them on the rabbit ears to help with television reception. We would twist and turn those funny little rabbit-ear contraptions until they were in just the right spot to get a clear picture. The cereal boxes must have given just enough weight to the rabbit ears to prevent the fuzzy screen when we were watching any station other than our local channel. Of course, that meant the antenna ears were sticking out in the most awkward positions possible with empty boxes of Cheerios or Frosted Flakes staring back at us.
Saturday mornings were the best: “Mighty Mouse,” “Fury,” “Roy Rogers and Dale Evans,” “Wild Bill Hickok,” “Sky King” and more. The advertisers knew that Saturday’s audience of baby boomers was very profitable. I’m guessing that there are many of us today who can still sing the advertising jingles that sponsored our favorite shows.
Times were tough. If you missed a show, you missed it. No recording, no fast forward, rewind or replay of an exciting moment. Not so many choices, that’s for sure, but life with this new visual device was heaven.
“Happy trails to you / till we meet again.”