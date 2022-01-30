One of the changes we made when I retired a few years ago was to convert the upstairs guest bedroom into my writing room. Out went the bed and dresser. In came a couch and comfortable chair. A writing desk, swivel office chair and table lamp completed the redo. My husband surprised me with a new laptop, and I was off and running.
My writing room is in a sweet spot upstairs that overlooks our neighborhood park. What better place to be inspired and concentrate without being disturbed?
I can’t remember when or why I brought my laptop downstairs to the kitchen table one day, but it happened several years ago, and there it remains. It’s in the middle of everything going on at our house: busy kitchen, television on nearby, cat crawling across my keyboard and dog relocating around my feet constantly. For some reason, it is here that I feel most comfortable writing.
My husband has a similar story. This beloved old house of ours had an upstairs space delegated exclusively to storage. We consolidated all that we could from that storage room and turned it into a real computer room, complete with new window dressings, a fresh coat of paint, new closet space, cork tile floor and a 20-inch desktop computer. It’s a quiet space with ample windows and light. These days, my husband sits across from me at the kitchen table, where he works at his own laptop.
What makes some places in our homes the gathering spot? I’m not sure just how to explain the feeling I get when I’m working at my kitchen table/work station, but I know that the words “connected,” “relaxed” and “creative” all come to mind.
I understand that the location is conveniently located to the coffee pot, the back door that constantly swings open and closed for Charlie and our household’s general bustle, but somehow, it’s more than that. It’s where I’m “at home.” I’m surrounded by and connected to the actual daily things that I want to write about in my life.
Gathering spots are comfortable spaces. Who hasn’t entertained friends and family in everyone’s favorite gathering spot, the kitchen? It’s certainly nothing new, because my childhood kitchen was where people gathered as well.
I can remember my mom’s patience with all of us kids as we hung around or ran in and out of the kitchen while she prepared a meal. We gathered there when I came back home as an adult as well. Somehow, my dad and I or my siblings would just gravitate to that popular spot, hop up on the countertop or sit on the stairway steps leading into the kitchen, and just visit.
Memories of my grandparents’ huge farm table come to mind when thinking about gathering spots. We would travel to the Boyer farm on Sundays and holidays. Grandma would be waiting open-armed at the front door, and within sight behind her was the table where everyone gathered. The table set 12 comfortably, and certainly more than that on some occasions.
As a child at Thanksgiving, I was seated at a card table in the living room or one of the bedrooms along with my many cousins. It was a rite of passage to one day finally be seated at the warm and welcoming farm table with adult family members. At Sunday dinners, the table’s selections included fried chicken, fresh green beans, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, banana salad, and pies — always pies. People gathered here, talked of something important or nothing at all, and mainly shared a little time with loved ones before getting back to their busy lives.
When we visit out of state with our son and daughter-in-law, we are always treated to memorable meals. They are Foodies with a capital “F,” and it’s delightful to gather in their home on tall barstools at their kitchen island and watch as they create another delicious culinary offering. They work together like a well-oiled machine, stepping behind, around and in front of one another effortlessly as they put all the ingredients together for an international dish or a simple palate-pleasing favorite. It’s the best place to relax and catch up with them as they go about doing what they love to do. I’m always impressed!
With cold months upon us, it’s time to think of gathering with others inside as more people are vaccinated and have their booster vaccines. Perhaps we will be spending time in a kitchen full of memories and gathering at the nearby table. No matter where that gathering spot is, we all recognize it as we share a meal and a moment with family and friends.