With former Vice President Mike Pence set to officially join the 2024 race for president Wednesday in Iowa — site of a GOP candidate gathering over the weekend — we asked back UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES for his quick-hit analysis.
In early June 2015, I called the field of 15 candidates for the GOP presidential nomination “unprecedented,” noting that it was packed with senators and governors, not long-shots.
Eight years later, there are a dozen contenders, more of whom are little known.
1. The 2016 nominee was not, of course, one of those senators or governors in the end. Seventeen months out, I had failed to see just how well the large crowd assisted Donald Trump. This time, it is quite clear that new entrants mainly help the ex-president.
2. Still, the race is much more focused than eight years back: Donald Trump vs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a few others standing by. Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Tim Scott are heavyweights, but Trump loyalists seem unbudgeable, while Republicans convinced that President Joe Biden is very beatable, except by Trump, are desperate not to splinter.
3. Haley and Scott might be secretly aiming for running mate; Pence, almost certainly not.
4. Reminders of Biden’s advanced age, like his recent tumble at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, might not boost Trump, who is only a little younger.