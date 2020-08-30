Every morning, my grandfather would down a glass of homemade wine, fortified with two raw eggs. It is one enduring memory I have of him; that, and of him chewing on a toothpick, seated backwards in a chair, listening to baseball on a transistor radio resting in his front shirt pocket.
My grandfather was an uneducated man, a strong, stubborn man who somehow raised a fig tree in the Midwest, despite the all-wrong climate.
What I also remember is what he said he learned about Black Americans while he worked and lived alongside them in southeastern Pennsylvania.
His observations seem relevant today.
At 16, my grandfather emigrated from central Italy, not to pursue a dream, but to find work because he was hungry. He didn’t speak English.
New workers, including African Americans, were grouped together. Everyone was given company housing, small duplexes that clung to the Appalachian hills. Everyone got along.
People lived higher up the hill, where the views and air were better. If you worked hard and didn’t make trouble, you moved up higher. Modest still, but higher.
It was a literal working your way up; he understood that and thought it fair enough.
He noticed in time that the Black families weren’t moving up. When he asked about it, the foreman was surprised and replied, “Don’t you know you’re White?”
My grandfather did not understand what he had been told. It took time to understand English and America.
My grandfather said to me 40 years after, “Lizzabet, they didn’t know, we all the same.”