I’m a big fan of Walt Disney World. I love all the little touches that make it such a unique and special place — the water tower with Mickey Mouse ears, the special Mickey soaps in the hotel bathrooms. And I especially like the autograph books that are sold at every souvenir stand.
It’s certainly possible to spend a fortune on souvenirs — stuffed animals, Mickey Mouse ears, Sleeping Beauty dresses, etc. But every child I know is just as thrilled to take home the “real” signatures of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and all the other characters that stroll through the park.
Years ago, in 1993, my sister, Jeanne, and I spent a spring break at Disney World with her daughter, Bess, and my daughter, Johanna, while the rest of our families skied in Colorado. We bought Bess and Jo autograph books the first day of the trip, and soon they were happily collecting and comparing autographs. All went well until the third day, when Bess announced that she had many more autographs than Johanna. And indeed she did. Along with Chip and Dale, Goofy, Pluto and Snow White, another character had signed Bess’ book — several times!
Little Luna (aka Little Lotto, Little Lena, and Little Lanu), had a very distinct signature that looked remarkably like Bess’. Strangely enough, no one besides Bess had ever seen Little Luna!
Our autograph adventures weren’t over. Jeanne and Bess were thrilled to discover that their favorite sitcom, “Full House,” was filming a special at Disney World the very same week we were there — and, even better, that the cast was staying on the top floor of our very large hotel. I was less excited with this news since I had given up watching sitcoms sometime after Mary Tyler Moore turned off the lights in the newsroom for the last time. Four young kids filled my evenings with baths, bedtime stories and homework. I had a vague idea, gleaned from reading People magazine, of a show with a lot of kids and a cute pair of twins. Johanna, a Nickelodeon fan, was even more clueless than me. But late one afternoon, ever intrepid, she set out happily and hopefully with Cousin Bess to search the hotel for some star sightings, autograph book in hand.
Knowing that I wouldn’t recognize a “Full House” cast member if I tripped over one, I happily seized on the chance to sit by the pool with my book. Jeanne, meanwhile, decided to visit the hotel gift shop, where, not long after, she found herself standing in line next to, of all people, Bob Saget, “Full House” father extraordinare!
My sister, Jeanne, is an attorney, and I’m sure that in the courtroom, she can be as aggressive as anyone, but in real life, she is much more retiring. She is probably the least likely person I know to approach a star and ask for an autograph. But this wasn’t just any star, this was the star of her daughter’s favorite TV show, and while Bess was wandering through the hotel complex in a vain attempt to get an autograph, she was standing right next to him.
“Uh, could I please have your autograph?” she stammered. “For my daughter,” she quickly added.
Bob Saget was as nice in person as he was on TV.
“Sure,” he told Jeanne with a smile. “What’s your daughter’s name?”
“Bess,” Jeanne answered.
And as Bob Saget signed the back cover of Jeanne’s paperback book, since she didn’t have one of the ubiquitous autograph books, he looked up at her and smiled.
“Oh, Bess,” he said. “I’ve already met Bess. I met Bess and her cousin on the elevator. I signed their books, too.”
While there were lots of little girls taking home souvenir autograph books that long-ago spring, only Bess got to take home one signed by Mickey Mouse, Little Lanu and Bob Saget!