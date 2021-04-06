Every 10 years, counties adjust politically to local population shifts through a process of geographic redistricting for elected county offices. Dividing lines are placed on the county map to outline contiguous and compact areas of substantially equal population.
To meet the timeline established in 55 ILCS 5/2-302(4), the Champaign County executive must provide a map for the county board’s consideration by May 19, 2021. A 12-person advisory group has been formed to provide a variety of public perspectives on drawing this year’s apportionment map, and I encourage you to follow their activities, posted on the county’s website — co.champaign.il.us — under the tab “redistricting.”
In most years, the decennial census counts are the basis for equalizing district populations. The final data from the 2020 census has been delayed until September, well after the new maps must be drawn for the Illinois 2022 primaries, so this year’s population estimates are being used to assist with the redistricting process. Champaign County is utilizing estimates from ESRI Demographics.
(Information regarding the accuracy and sources of ESRI Demographics can be found through the following link: https://doc.arcgis.com/en/esri-demographics/).
Districts are also required to respect existing township, municipal and precinct boundaries as much as possible, as well as to keep communities of interest together to preserve their voting strength. Commonly recognized communities include race or ethnic minorities, but can also define other geographic, demographic or economic groups.
During the next few weeks, Champaign County residents are invited to submit areas for the advisory group to consider that might reasonably outline a local community of interest on the public mapping tool provided at this link: https://maps.ccgisc.org/Redistrict/coi.
Down from 27 members in the 1900s (nine districts with three members elected from each), the Champaign County Board recently confirmed keeping the current 22-member configuration of 11 districts with two members from each district for the 2021-2031 map.
Based on county population estimates, this will require 19,000 to 20,000 residents per district. For a point of reference, the largest town outside of Champaign and Urbana is Rantoul, with a population just over 13,000.
Surveys have shown repeatedly that most people, regardless of political party affiliation, want apportionment maps to “be fair” by allowing each vote to count equally in determining who gets elected.
The public can have an impact on this process right now by contacting their county board representatives, following the work of the Redistricting Advisory Group, submitting ideas for consideration through the online mapping tool, and participating in public hearings that will be scheduled to discuss redistricting.