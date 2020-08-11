As the deadline for payment of the second installment of property taxes is fast approaching, questions invariably arise about how property is assessed. The annual tasks involve several officials at the township, county and state levels of government.
By Jan. 1, the county clerk delivers the list of county properties (assessment rolls) to the chief county assessment officer (CCAO), who meets with all township assessors to deliver instructions and assessment rolls to them. By June 15, each township assessor values its jurisdiction’s real estate and turns in assessed values to the CCAO.
Due to a shortage of qualified assessors in Champaign County, some townships contract directly with the CCAO to value their properties. There is ongoing discussion about whether consolidating township property valuation under the CCAO’s office would be more efficient in terms of staffing and communication among assessors.
Last year, all Champaign County townships (except Cunningham) entered into an agreement with the county to use a single assessment database. This step will improve assessment consistency and reduce paperwork passed back and forth between offices.
Per Illinois statutes, assessments reflect one-third of fair market value of all property except farmland and farm buildings.
Farmland is assessed on its agricultural economic value, taking into account the land’s actual use, slope, erosion, flooding and other factors that affect productivity. Farm buildings are assessed at one-third of their economic value to the farm.
The county assessor reviews and analyzes the assessments with a statistical process called a sales ratio study, by comparing the assessed values to the previous three years of sales prices for similar properties. If the results of these studies indicate that assessments are higher or lower than one-third of market value, a percentage increase or decrease is applied to all non-farm parcels within that township or class of property to equalize (or make fair) across townships.
Following this task, all parcel assessment information is posted online at co.champaign.il.us/ccao/assessor.php. Taxpayers can search by parcel number or street address.
Assessment changes by parcel number also are published in the newspaper, which usually covers several pages in tiny print. This media notice lists the equalization factor applied to each township or class at the top in the notice heading. Notice of any specific assessment change made by the township assessor is mailed to the property owner; however, notices are no longer mailed for the more generalized equalization factors.
The CCAO then prepares and mails the tentative abstract to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), which then issues back a multiplier to equalize all counties across the state. By the third Monday in June (or by 90 days after the abstract is returned from IDOR), assessment rolls are delivered to the Champaign County Board of Review.
From July 1 to Sept. 10, the Board of Review takes appeals from taxpayers who contest their assessment. Property owners must complete the property assessment complaint form found on the county website and attach evidence of value to support their claim of inappropriate assessment.
Board of Review members are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions in person, via email or telephone. Per COVID-19 precautions, taxpayers are encouraged to email or mail forms to the address at the bottom of the form. Appeals must be postmarked no later than Sept. 10, 2020, for consideration of taxes to be paid in 2021.
County staff spend fall months processing applications for various tax exemptions for which residents may qualify (disability, homeowner, senior) and getting the property lists updated for the tax cycle to begin again for the next year.