One of last week’s most talked-about stories was essentially over in a matter of two news cycles but was a bad look for the Pritzker Administration nonetheless: The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, acting on a complaint from an individual only identified as a ‘concerned citizen,’ asks Carle sports medicine physician and Mahomet-Seymour school board member DR. JEREMY HENRICHS for his views on the governor’s K-12 mask mandate, says it plans to launch an ‘official investigation’ that could end with his medical license being revoked, realizes its mistake after being called out by state Sen. Chapin Rose, sends a letter of apology and informs Henrichs that it plans to recommend that the issue be dropped formally at its next meeting.
Weighing in today with their view of what happened — and should never happen again — are the seven members of the Mahomet-Seymour school board: President Max McComb, VP Henrichs, Secretary Ken Keefe, Meghan Hennesy, Justin Lamb, Sunny McMurry and Colleen Schultz.
Public service is a difficult job. It is a position that often receives criticism over praise.
Those of us who strive to serve our communities do so knowing this is the case. We often accept those conditions and overlook the difficulties associated with our roles because the desire to help and be of service to community outweighs the negative aspects of doing so.
Each of us on the board care deeply about the students, staff and community that we serve. Balancing the needs of various stakeholders often requires difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions.
We stand behind the idea that a board member should come to the boardroom free to express their opinions, debate with their colleagues, do what they believe to be the best for their community, and vote their conscience without the threat of coercion or the fear of duress or retaliation.
We are responsible for balancing the needs of the entire community and making sure that we support each and every individual to the best of our ability. We believe we have the right, and the responsibility, to listen to our constituents and reflect the values of our community in our discourse and our decisions.
As news broke on Wednesday night that Dr. Henrichs was under investigation by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the board was made aware of the situation at the same time the community was. We are also aware that within hours of the news breaking, some of our board members were accused of being the individuals who reported Dr. Henrichs — these accusations are untrue.
We all stand behind and support our colleague, Jeremy Henrichs, who should not be threatened with action against his medical license for doing his job as an elected official.
We as a community are in control of how we move forward with decisions where we have local control. We are asking for your help so that we may come together and have conversations that put the well-being of our children first.
There is strength that comes from differences of opinion and approach to problems, but we must find and act with the respect necessary to benefit from those differences for the betterment of our community.