I am deeply troubled by the decision of the Danville City Council to approve an ordinance banning the mailing and shipping of abortion pills. As a congresswoman, mother and grandmother, it is my obligation to stand for the rights of all my constituents to access the care that they need and deserve.
Not only does this ordinance threaten critical health-care access for women in the region, it also explicitly violates Illinois state law.
The Illinois Reproductive Health Act guarantees all women the right to abortion care. Despite the city council’s misguided approval of this anti-choice ordinance, women in Danville are still guaranteed full protection of their right to an abortion and will continue to legally have access to abortion care in their community.
Abortion care is health care, and no one should be restricted in their right to control their own body and plan the family that they want. The decision by the Danville City Council to turn back the clock on women’s rights is an affront to the progress we have made in Illinois to ensure reproductive freedom for all.
I have dedicated my career to solving the maternal mortality crisis that harms so many families across this country. I have worked across the aisle, with Republicans and Democrats, to pass policies that reduce bias and improve outcomes in maternal health care.
I have looked at this issue from every angle and the data is clear: Restrictions on abortion hurt moms and babies.
Policies like this ordinance are proven to discourage providers from offering care in regions that are hostile to abortion rights. This means that not only will women seeking an abortion be denied care, but fewer providers will be available to provide prenatal and postpartum care and miscarriage management services.
The Commonwealth Fund found that maternal death rates were 62 percent higher in 2020 in states that restrict abortion compared with states that have expanded access. That same study also found higher death rates among infants who are born in states that restrict abortion.
This anti-choice ordinance will have serious consequences for women in Danville who will struggle to access critical reproductive health services. Vermilion County already faces a dire shortage of reproductive health services, and this ordinance will only exacerbate the problem.
When access to safe and legal abortion is limited, many women may resort to unsafe methods to terminate a pregnancy. These unsafe methods can lead to complications such as infection, hemorrhage and even death.
It is also undeniable that these restrictions will hurt women of color and low-income women the hardest. Women who do not have the means to travel long distances for care or pay out of pocket for medical treatment will feel the greatest impact of these restrictions.
Black women already face maternal mortality rates that are three times greater than their White counterparts; restrictions like these make those statistics worse.
Medication used for abortion is also used in other medical procedures, such as the treatment of stomach ulcers. Denying this medication for one reason will not only impact the ability of doctors to provide abortion care but make it more difficult for doctors to care for patients with other ailments for which treatment will be much harder to access.
States with restrictive abortion laws have higher rates of maternal mortality than those with more accessible abortion care. The people of Illinois voted to safeguard abortion rights in our state to ensure that we continue to be a leader in accessible, equitable health care and protecting women’s rights.
I am committed to working with leaders in Danville to safeguard the health of all women, no matter what health care choices they make for themselves. I stand with my constituents in Danville, who deserve safe, accessible reproductive health care.