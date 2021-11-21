USA Today reported on New Year’s Day 2020 that “$3 gas is becoming a distant memory” and “the main reason is the nation’s oil boom.” My, how things have changed in just 23 months.
U.S. oil production has fallen by about 1.5 million barrels per day since then, and gasoline prices approaching $4 a gallon have angry motorists remembering all too well the sky-high pump prices they thought they’d never see again. That’s especially true here in Illinois, which has the second-highest gasoline taxes in the country.
In response to the highest pump prices since 2011, the Biden administration has not only begged foreign adversaries to increase oil production — ignoring the fact that USA Today and other media outlets have acknowledged that domestic producers can remedy the situation — but has also floated the idea reinstating the U.S. crude-oil export ban that was lifted six years ago.
Such a policy could actually send gasoline prices soaring even higher, which is the last thing Americans need with energy costs and inflation already spiking at an alarming rate.
To understand why a crude export ban would do nothing to lower pump prices, it is essential to note that refined petroleum products such as gasoline are traded on the world market and are determined by global market prices. Global oil demand recently surpassed pre-pandemic levels of 100 million barrels per day and is expected to reach all-time record levels next year. So the simple laws of economics tell us that if crude-oil exports from the United States — world’s top oil producer — were banned, global supply would contract at the same time demand continues to surge as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no shortage of evidence from the recent past to support the latter conclusion. Prior to the U.S. crude export ban being lifted in 2015, the global Brent oil price standard averaged between $98 and $112 per barrel from 2011 to 2014. Why? Even though the United States was emerging as the world’s leading oil producer thanks to the shale revolution, U.S. oil was largely unavailable to supply the global market, giving the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries power to manipulate prices, which it promptly did, leading to high gasoline prices.
A crude-oil export ban would also result in a glut of domestically produced oil in the U.S. to go along with an undersupplied global market. That’s because a large number of American refineries are not ideally equipped to process the high-quality grade of crude that U.S. oilfields typically produce. Most American refineries are configured to process the dense, high-sulfur, low-quality crudes coming from Mexico, Venezuela, Canada and Saudi Arabia.
A glut of oil in the U.S. coupled with an undersupplied global market would be great news for OPEC and Russia, but horrible news for U.S. producers and consumers. Just as they did for decades before the U.S. crude export ban was lifted, OPEC and Russia would likely either pump more oil to try to fill the void created by the loss of American supply or deliberately restrict its output so that prices would be artificially elevated.
Former President Barack Obama famously said during his administration that, “We just can’t drill our way to lower gas prices.” But as USA Today reported, we did just that a few years ago — and we can do it again.
Strong U.S. oil production saved the average American household $500 per year from 2014 to 2019 by keeping pump prices under $3 per gallon. But as policy after policy aimed at punishing U.S. oil producers and suppress domestic output has been imposed this year, U.S. oil production has dropped nearly 12 percent since early 2020 and pump prices have soared by more than $1.30 per gallon.
If the Biden administration was serious about keeping gasoline prices low, it would do everything in its power to facilitate increased U.S. oil production to increase global supply and provide relief. Imposing a crude-oil export ban and further hamstringing our domestic oil producers will only ensure that America’s pump pain lingers on.