With politics front and center Friday, we asked back UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES for analysis on the redrawn legislative maps unveiled by Democrats.
Under the new Illinois congressional map just unveiled in Springfield but not yet signed into law, some News-Gazette readers live in a district that extends to the Iowa border, nearly to the Quad Cities, others are in a district that snakes down to the St Louis area, and still others are in a district linking a big chunk of East Central Illinois to a portion of the state’s northwest, near the Wisconsin border, by a corridor running along the Indiana border.
The state legislative districts recently passed but facing some legal challenges were drawn in defiance of constitutional language requiring that they be compact.
These congressional districts, which not covered by that law, could almost have been devised in order to make the others seem reasonable.
They look like districts drawn under a strict requirement that they be uncompact. What explains the tortured shapes?
Democrats currently have only a small majority in the U.S. House, and both parties believe they can win control in 2022. In that light, it is hardly surprising that in those states where one party controls redrawing of U.S. House districts, maps often inflate smallish vote advantages into huge gaps in seat shares.
First reviews of the new Illinois map stress that it is meant to elect 14 Democrats and only three Republicans. As blue as Illinois has become over recent years, it is not 82 percent Democratic.
Champaign County residents have lately been treated to multiple lessons in partisan gerrymandering, with the county board, state House and Senate, and now U.S. House maps all betraying quite obvious and dramatic partisan skew.
This sort of manipulation of elections is why so many Illinois residents have tried to alter the process by creating a nonpartisan commission. Repeatedly, alas, courts have foiled those efforts.
My Google search for an image of the new Illinois districts prompted a pop-up ad from a tax-exempt 527 organization called “Let America Vote” urging me to sign a petition to “end Republican gerrymandering.”
Masquerading as opponents of voter suppression and defenders of democracy, the group is evidently rather selective in its outrage over partisan maps.