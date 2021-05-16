Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently said the United States should “replicate” Germany’s taxpayer-funded efforts to transition to renewable energy. Other leaders have suggested similar California energy policies should become a model for the country.
But before such policies are adopted at scale across the United States, some scrutiny of how things are panning out in Germany and California is in order. By any objective measure, Germany and California’s energy policies have been far more effective at reducing reliability and raising energy costs and oil imports than mitigating climate change.
Reuters recently reported that a soon-to-be-released government audit finds Germany’s “Energiewende” renewable-energy transition “has left Germany with Europe’s highest retail electricity prices and at risk of grid blackouts.”
Nearly 100 percent redundant natural-gas and battery-
backup power is needed in order to make intermittent solar and wind reliable, resulting in higher consumer costs. This explains why Germany’s retail electricity costs are nearly three times higher than the U.S., with half the average German electricity bill comprising taxes, levies and charges to pay for renewable-energy build-out. A recent IEEE Spectrum report also concludes, “Without anything like the expensive, target-mandated Energiewende, the United States has decarbonized at least as fast as Germany, the supposed poster child of emerging greenness.”
You read that right: The United States has reduced greenhouse-gas emissions at a similar pace as Germany — actually leading the world in carbon-dioxide reductions this century — while keeping energy costs affordable. That’s because Germany still remains highly reliant on coal-fired power generation, while the U.S. has increasingly switched to cleaner-burning natural gas.
In fact, contrary to its “green” reputation, Germany still relies on fossil fuels for
78 percent of its energy needs two decades after the implementation of its “Energiewende” policy. Petroleum also remains Germany’s top primary energy source, with the country importing 98 percent of the oil it consumes — mostly from Russia. Not exactly a model to follow.
Unlike Germany, California has significant oil reserves and was once a major oil producer. But although the Golden State currently consumes more gasoline and jet fuel than any other state, it has chosen to allow its oil production to steadily decline since the 1980s due to government restrictions and regulations aimed at curbing development.
And although California’s oil consumption shows no signs of subsiding any time soon, Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 23 directed state agencies to end new hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) permits by 2024 and to analyze how to phase out oil and gas extraction entirely by 2045.
California already imports 60 percent of the oil it consumes on tankers from foreign countries, with more than half of that coming from OPEC countries. So the Wall Street Journal editorial board hit the nail on the head when it wrote of Newsom’s policies: “[C]alifornia’s thirst for oil won’t ebb soon. The state will thus have to import more oil by tanker to compensate for reduced production from his fracking ban. This will increase global CO2 emissions.”
California has also passed legislation mandating that 100 percent of its energy comes from carbon-free and renewable sources by 2045 and at least 60 percent from carbon-free sources by 2030. Coupled with state leaders’ war on drilling, this has resulted in Californians consuming more than three times more energy than the state produces, causing soaring costs and well-documented rolling blackouts.
Clearly, if the goal is to increase energy prices and foreign-energy dependence, Germany and California’s policies are the way to go. But if the goal is to retain our hard-fought energy independence, keep energy prices affordable and continue leading the world in emissions reductions, the U.S. should produce as much energy as possible and pump the brakes before mimicking Germany and California’s failed experiments.