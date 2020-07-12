Last weekend, we celebrated the 244th anniversary of an incredible group of imperfect men memorializing arguably the most significant legal concept in the history of mankind.
The idea that all men were “created equal” and possessed certain “unalienable rights” blew up a centuries-old narrative suggesting the fate of any person born into this world was predetermined based on surname, ancestry or some self-defined divine right to a crown.
The Declaration of Independence was a treasonous act for the brave souls electing to put their names on paper, yet they did so because living free was “self-evident” and the time to take a stand against tyranny had arrived.
Most of the signers were also in some way connected to slavery, showing an unmatched level of cognitive dissonance even in 1776, when slavery still existed throughout the world.
We cannot discount the glaring contradictions between the words on paper and the way many of these men continued to live after its signing. Simultaneously, we should not ignore that those signatures were the first sign of a world taking a very sharp turn toward more justice and more freedom for all.
Men such as John Adams, who opposed slavery, understood the difficult bargain being made and possessed the foresight to know that signing was the first step in the long journey to abolition. Abraham Lincoln persuasively argued that the Declaration was America’s first true governing document and that its words laid the groundwork to end slavery. Martin Luther King Jr. famously praised the Declaration, calling it a promissory note to which all Americans were an heir, and correctly stated that America had defaulted on its obligations through state-sanctioned segregation.
Even today, America is not perfect, far from it. It is, however, still subject to the ideas expressed in the Declaration and secured through the Constitution. No other nation on earth can lay claim to the beautiful words of the Declaration’s second paragraph, first sentence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
There is room to celebrate the spark in July 1776 while simultaneously mourning the suffering endured by millions of Americans who did not experience the joy of living in a free society. In these trying times for our nation, I hope we find a balance and press ahead toward perfecting the ideals of the Declaration.