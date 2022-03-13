Illinois’ new congressional map has the dubious distinction of being one of the most gerrymandered in the nation. Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project graded it as an “F.”
And the new 13th Congressional District in central Illinois may be the most gerrymandered in Illinois.
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the final maps into law last year, a News-Gazette article reported that the governor defended the gerrymandered districts by saying: “These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation.”
The 13th District is a narrow, squiggly area representing seven downstate Illinois counties. Six of those are each split between two or more congressional districts. The 13th contains only one whole county — the mostly rural Macoupin County.
The six split counties are Champaign, Macon (Decatur), rural Piatt, Sangamon (Springfield), and the two Metro East counties of Madison and St. Clair.
Illinois mapmakers did not limit themselves to only carving up townships, cities and counties. They split up precincts, as well.
Precincts are the smallest reportable election unit. Out of the 13th District’s 662 total precincts, 74 are split up in the new map. So measuring Democratic election performance will not be precise until after voters cast their ballots in the coming 2022 primary and general elections.
However, there are rough estimates.
Democratic performance represents the “percentage of the vote an average Democratic candidate can expect in an average election year” based upon past election history.
The new 13th District’s Democratic performance estimates run from D+4 to D+11, which means the Democratic candidate in an average election year could expect a 4-to-11-percentage-point advantage compared with the Republican candidate.
In 2012, The “Almanac of American Politics” rated the old 13th District as “Even” — meaning a coin flip for either party.
Since 2012, with the collapse of Democratic support outside of big cities, the old 13th District’s Democratic performance ratings shifted to Republicans — D-4 in 2020. And Republicans won every election through 2020 in the old 13th District.
It is unclear what the new Democratic performance will be in 2022, especially since most political commentators are predicting not an “average election” but a GOP landslide.
But one statistic is clear.
According to available 2020 Census data, minorities in the new 13th District make up 32 percent of the population, with Blacks in particular making up about 20 percent. Establishment Democrats drew the previous congressional map, as well. The old 13th District contained only 19 percent minorities, with Blacks making up about 12 percent.
It’s obvious that Democratic mapmakers drew the new 13th District to favor electing a Democratic congressional member by carving out rural communities while carving in minority communities and thereby increasing minority proportionality by over 50 percent. Blacks in the newly drawn 13th nearly doubled their representation when compared with the old district.
Chicago Democrats made sure that, whatever the Democratic performance turns out to be in 2022, minority turnout will drive Democratic performance in the new 13th District.
However, establishment Democrats’ radical gerrymandering, coupled with their preferred congressional candidate selection, created a mystery.
Why did Chicago Democrats draw a heavily gerrymandered 13th District by increasing minority population and then decide to fly in a White Peoria native (Peoria is not in the district) who had been working and living in Washington, D.C., and had never voted in either the old or new 13th District?
The mystery candidate is Nikki Budzinski. She comes from a well-respected, politically active Peoria family. Peoria is in the 17th Congressional District, which also has an open seat without an incumbent running and is rated favorably for a Democratic candidate.
So why isn’t Budzinski running for Congress in the 17th District, which includes her hometown?
Actually, Capitol Fax reported in November that Budzinski “voted in Chicago for each of the last five elections.”
My experiences as a former Democratic state legislator, delegate to the Democratic National Convention and 40-year Democratic Party activist finds that Chicago Dems hold very little respect for downstate voters. Party insiders think they can rig the system and downstate voters won’t know the difference.
That approach hasn’t worked lately.
In 1990, Democrats held six of eight downstate Illinois congressional districts. Today, only one of six downstate congressional districts are represented by a Democrat, and that Democrat decided not to run again in 2022.
After the 2022 election, even with Chicago Democrats drawing gerrymandered maps, downstate Illinois could very well end up without a single Democratic congressional member.