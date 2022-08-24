This Friday night, another chapter in the storied Arcola-Tuscola football rivalry will be chiseled in history. It is one of the state’s longest and oldest matchups: Arcola began football in 1894, Tuscola in 1895, with both schools having played each other over 100 times. The series is fairly even, with Tuscola a little bit ahead. But, hey, who’s counting?
Both towns are among the state’s winningest programs, both having won over 700 games, with Tuscola third in the state and Arcola close behind at fourth. And they’re among the best programs as Arcola has claimed four state titles (1978, ’85, ’88 and 2015) Tuscola two (2006, ’09) with both teams playing, combined, in 13 state title games.
Some Tuscolans concede that Arcola’s accomplishments are amazing given that it is about half the size of Tuscola. Fellow Tuscolans view these citizens as TINOs — Tuscolans in Name Only.
This fierce rivalry began long before leather-helmeted toughs first ran onto the gridiron. Some say the friction began in 1859, when Douglas County was formed. Both towns wanted to be the county seat. An election was held, but there were 10 times as many votes cast as Douglas County citizens.
This led to litigation. Tuscola hired infamous Chicken Bristle tavern owner and part-time attorney Ruddy Jewelriami to launch an “election steal” protest outside the Four Seasons headquarters of Ficklin’s Fowl and Fertilizer Emporium. It worked. All parties agreed to a new election.
At the new election, Tuscola won. And it’s been an arm-wrestling contest ever since.
High-spirited hijinks, sometimes devolving into fisticuffs, have been common throughout the decades. After the 1897 contest, the headline of the local paper read “Very Little Slugging.” In 1910, the headline blared “No Fistic Exhibitions.”
Once, in the 1920s, a fight broke out on the field, with players and fans rushing midfield like some massive rugby scrum. The game was declared a forfeit. Arcola claimed the forfeit win, but so did Tuscola. An arbitrator from Galton was called in and, strangely, awarded the win to Hugo, arguing that Arcola and Tuscola had won enough.
The early ’60s saw the famed “Odorama Wars.” The Tuscola Class of 1962 struck first, releasing chickens into the hallowed halls of Purple Riderville late at night, after first force-feeding them (the chickens, that is) laxatives. Arcola retaliated with a release of butyric acid into the hallowed hallways of Tuscola High. Jake Snuffy of Hindsboro ran his bloodhounds through both schools and declared Arcola a winner by a nose.
The legends of town tomfoolery include Arcola writing sacrilegious graffiti on the Tuscola pressbox, and Tuscola burning a large “T” onto the Arcola field with weed killer — bought, interestingly enough, from the Ficklin’s Foul and Fertilizer Emporium — along with copious outhouse dumping. (“How mow many invaluable, iconic rural outhouses have been sacrificed on the grassy altars of this silly football rivalry?” asks the OPL — Outhouse Preservation League.)
Each school had their power teams. From 1933-36, Tuscola never scored a point against Arcola, which went undefeated from ’34-’36. Arcola’s team featured Robert “Popeye” Pullen, a powerhouse player (and World War II hero who died in a Japanese prison camp after giving his infection medicine to another soldier) whom many old-timers rate as perhaps the best player in Douglas County history.
Tuscola had its great stretches, with one of the best being the Al Kish years (’39-’44). From ’39-’42, Tuscola won 34 games, losing only to Champaign.
Both schools produced gridiron greats, with many players tracing back through multiple generations of families, some going back four generations. Some made it to the pros. Arcola’s Terry Miller (Class of 1964) also went on to play at the University of Illinois, later enjoying a pro career with the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Cardinals. Tuscola’s Fred Wakefield (Class of ‘96) also played at the UI and went on to enjoy a pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders.
There are so many more players to mention, great teams and great coaches, that I could write a book about them. Wait a minute ... I did.
Seriously and in conclusion, I would like to think that the moderate, fair-minded citizens from both towns could proudly point to the great features and accomplishments of each other’s towns and tip their hats to the other, wishing them well.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, no such people were found.