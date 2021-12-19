Beware false reformers.
What is the point of reducing popular choice and hearkening to an earlier monarchical era? If a powerful central executive is good, things can be very good. But if the monarch is bad, all his appointments on downward serve to worsen governance. We’ve been here before. And we fool ourselves if we credit all who cry “reform, reform” as taking us to a better place.
Recently, The News-Gazette reported on the ambitious political agenda of newly installed Champaign County Board member Wayne Williams. Conceding that he needs more familiarity with the substance of the board’s many tasks, Williams revealed his main goal is to restructure local government, and he starts by targeting the individual existence of the county’s 28 rural townships.
Townships are supported and financed by specific levies on their own residents. This fact, however, does not stay the hand of our newest county board member. In the name of efficiency, he seeks to erode local responsiveness through consolidation without having townships decide to do so one by one and on their own terms.
But if efficiency is the main concern, why start with rural townships?
Williams, who also serves as assessor for Cunningham Township, whose borders are the same as the city of Urbana, had no opponent to his re-election earlier this year.
Without fear of retribution at the polls, the results are apparent: His FY 2020 budget was greater than that of the City of Champaign Township assessor, even though smaller Urbana has fewer than half as many parcels to assess.
Liberal Evanston saw the wisdom of dissolving its redundant, same-borders municipal township. If we are to dissolve townships, we ought to start where there already is a well-staffed city in place.
Moreover, the newest county board member and the aforementioned Cunningham Township assessor are the same person. This dual role results in a conflict of interest recognized by the Illinois attorney general and the courts, but permitted only because of an override by that well-known bastion of reform, the Illinois General Assembly.
Carefree about his own costliness, our board member and township assessor has set his sights even higher. He also seeks to make unspecified elected countywide positions appointed. When individuals who occupy two incompatible government positions confuse disenfranchisement with consolidation, make no mistake: It is power they are consolidating, not overhead.
Given the Illinois Constitution’s requirements, there are only two countywide offices he can have in mind: the auditor and the coroner.
To reduce the auditor and the coroner to appointees would be a gross disservice and insult to Champaign County voters. What problem does he purport to solve? Champaign County already has — for the first time — a CPA as auditor. We also have a fifth-term hands-on coroner who can pass the same physical agility test required of his deputies.
How disappointing would it be if, in the name of qualifications, a county executive or county board chairman (who is not elected directly by voters, but selected by a partisan caucus) was to appoint old campaign hands whose real qualification is political loyalty?
Voters would lose the qualifications of those already elected as well as the independence that only direct election gives them.
The last thing our county needs is to imitate other counties where financial self-dealing occurs — or even worse, where improperly influenced death certificates allow bad actors to evade justice. Given our recent history with county officers, we get qualifications through election and cronyism by appointment.
H.L. Mencken defined democracy as “the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” Let us beware clout seekers masquerading in reformers’ clothing. And may we never be conned into selling our democratic birthright for a pig in a poke.