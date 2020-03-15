Langston Hughes once wrote, “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore — and then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over — like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?”
It feels as if we Champaign County Democrats have lost our way. Instead of “us” against “them,” it has become “us” against “us.” Where we were once energized by dreams of a better tomorrow — a tomorrow that looked more like “us” instead of “them,” we see blurred lines. As I look around in search of familiar faces — friendly faces, faces that look like “me,” — I only see “them.” Then I pause and think, was it always “them” and never “us”?
In our quest to find the perfect political platform, we now find ourselves on completely different stages reading from completely different scripts. Our party has been divided and re-divided so often that it has become difficult to find the party I once pledged my heart and soul to because of the principal belief in equality for all, diversity in every societal sector, liberating people out of poverty, maintaining a healthy society and preserving our environment. We welcomed all religions, ethnicities, cultures. We embraced all views — except those that scarred the soul of our Democratic principles.
So, what is happening to us? We take the Democrat label to justify independent groups who resemble Democratic principles in name only. Voters are no longer looking at a two-party system, but subgroups that have formed their own moral compasses. Exposing these rogue offshoots of the party does nothing if the Democratic system in Champaign County continues to be flawed itself, which only enables and emboldens wrongdoing to continue.
Voters have no idea whose principles they are giving their vote to — Young Democrats, Progressive Democrats, Illini Democrats, CU Indivisible (Democrats) who do not follow the Democratic rules.
In the past, we had one Democratic Party that followed the preamble and platform of the Democratic National Committee. Within that, we had variations: liberal, moderate and conservative — and even socialist. But all followed the rules of our party. The problem we face today in Champaign County is that there are no rules that are followed, and therefore, materials are sent out to voters attacking Democrats that appear to be distributed by those who follow the Democratic platform. Democratic candidates who follow the Democratic principles are under attack, their political signs vandalized, while those who are part of the offshoots of the party face no such threat.
You might say, “But that is just politics.” Perhaps, but when race is interjected, it becomes the party of Trump.
As chairwoman of the Champaign County Democrats, I have not been given the same support to succeed as my Caucasian predecessors. I am the first African American to lead the Democratic Party in Champaign County’s history, a success that is core to our party’s principles of inclusivity and diversity. We have three African American incumbent county board members who not only are stakeholders in this county but have all achieved the American dream by educating themselves against the odds, without welfare reliance or educational privileges because they are black.
They earned graduate degrees, doctorates and law degrees while providing for their families. Instead of being supported, they are being challenged by the subgroups of our party who say they are less “qualified” than the Caucasian candidates.
Finally, we have our first Latino chairman (Afro-Cuban) of the county board, who has been vilified by these subgroups and their supporters. He is a man who has led the social-justice mantra through his political positions. His crime? His courage to make appointments that diversify the county board with those who have been mentioned here and to support me in my role as chairwoman of the Champaign County Democrats. In addition, Chairman Giraldo Rosales has appointed the first Latina as county treasurer, defying the political cronyism that has held our county hostage for generations.
We are fighting to regain our Democratic principles as Democrats who follow the DNC principles and standards of excellence and integrity. As Illinois Pulitzer Prize-winner Gwendolyn Brooks once wrote, “ we are each other’s harvest; we are each other’s business; we are each other’s magnitude and bond.”
Let’s all come together for the Democratic Party where there is no room for racism or vitriol among us. Speak up when you hear or see these injustices.