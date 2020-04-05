Would it be possible in the current environment for the federal government to simply mandate that all payments due be suspended for three months, at least initially?
When people are ordered to isolate themselves and employers are forced to cut back or close their operations and lay off workers, such action would allow those affected to defer recurring payments for rent, mortgages, utilities, insurance (health, auto, home, office) and loans (car, college, business, etc.) throughout this period.
If, additionally, the government mandated that balances due at the end of this three-month period could be spread over the next 12 months with no penalties, this would level out payments and keep them within family and business budgets.
An even more helpful response would be for the government to mandate that payments on loans with amortization schedules be suspended for three months and simply add those to the back end.
The government could also mandate that credit-card bills be deferred for three months with no interest charged on purchases of essential goods and services. In fact, if credit cards are routinely used to pay many of the recurring bills mentioned above, this deferral would allow them to be paid on schedule.
Finally, the government could mandate that financial institutions that offer debit cards extend no-interest credit to customers when they use these cards to buy or pay bills for essential goods and services during the three-month period. Further, as with credit cards, customers could be allowed to spread payments over a 12-month period after the crisis ends.
These actions would greatly reduce cash-flow demands on families and businesses without requiring the government to allocate massive increases in cash assistance, unemployment benefits, sick leave, emergency medical treatment, etc.
That said, people and organizations will no doubt lose employment-related productivity and income until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Not all employers will be able to bounce back, and not all affected workers will be re-employed at the same hours, rates and/or benefits when it’s over. As a result, not all expenses incurred -- or employment income lost -- will be recovered, and more support will be needed.
As pointed out above, however, mandated delays in payment obligations would significantly reduce the need for and cost of these benefits.