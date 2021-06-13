Roger Eddy is a retired member of the Illinois House, serving the 109th District as a Republican from 2003 to 2012. He is the author of ‘A Front Row Seat,’ a book about his experience serving on the special investigative committee on the impeachment of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. While he is currently a member of the Illinois State Board of Education, his words are written as an individual and not in that capacity.