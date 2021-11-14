Illinois lawmakers are at it again, picking winners and losers, this time in the state’s manufacturing sector.
The “Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act” that lawmakers passed last week provides a new set of giveaways to the electric-vehicle industry: a series of subsidies and tax breaks for electric-vehicle and parts manufacturers.
The hubris of Illinois politicians never ceases to amaze. The same group of politicians who have run this state into the ground with decades of bad decisions somehow think they know which industries — and which players — are going to succeed or fail. And they do it all at taxpayer expense. The new law says:
“It is the intent of the General Assembly that Illinois should lead the nation in the production of electric vehicles. The General Assembly finds that, through investments in electric-vehicle manufacturing, Illinois will be on the forefront of emerging technologies that are currently transforming the auto-manufacturing industry.”
Lawmakers are counting on an electric-vehicle manufacturing powerhouse emerging around the Rivian plant in Normal, as well as improved prospects for the Ford factory in South Chicago and the Stellantis plant near Rockford.
Illinois politicians want a manufacturing win since their labor, tax and fiscal policies have undoubtedly played a role in crippling the state’s manufacturing recovery. Illinois is the only state among its neighbors to still have fewer manufacturing jobs today when compared with the end of the Great Recession in June 2009. Illinois is down more than 17,000 jobs since then, while states like Indiana and Michigan have grown their manufacturing bases by 107,000 and 141,000 workers, respectively.
What’s also notable is how spending taxpayer dollars on a media- and activist-friendly industry can bring lawmakers from both sides of the aisle together. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and with only two no votes (both from Democrats) in the House. After all, promoting the electric-vehicle industry is an easy way for politicians to showcase their desire for job creation and to prove their green-energy bona fides.
And how much money in giveaways are we talking about? As usual, no one seems to know.
There’s no public fiscal note nor any private legislative analysis of the cost that we could get our hands on. And related news pieces on the bill have nothing more specific than the potential subsidies running into range of “hundreds of millions” of dollars.
Here’s just a short list of what the state is offering to electric-vehicle-related companies:
- State-income-tax credits of 75 percent for up to 15 years for new workers (100 percent for facilities in “underserved areas”).
- State-income-tax credits of up to 50 percent if companies hire a certain number of new workers and make additional capital investments.
- Sales- and utility-tax exemptions for companies that are building new facilities.
- State-income-tax credits for the construction workers building new facilities.
- Additional income-tax credits for employee-training costs.
Don’t forget, all this is coming right after the passage in Illinois of the massive green-energy package that, among many other things, provided tax credits to some Illinoisans who buy electric vehicles. Vehicles that, in turn, will have to be charged up with electricity, the cost of which will be rising thanks to that same green-energy law.
Illinois’ renewed focus on support and subsidies for everything green fits right into the spending priorities of the federal government.
“Government Motors Is Back,” the Wall Street Journal editorial board recently wrote regarding the billions in taxpayer subsidies for electric vehicles and other projects contained in President Joe Biden’s proposed spending bill.
At every level, the green gravy train rolls on with no end in sight — and taxpayers can do nothing but get run over by it.