Proper money management can unlock new doors. To a dream home, a more reliable vehicle, an exciting business venture, a college education or a secure retirement.
But smart-money skills aren’t something we are born with. They take practice and discipline. Unfortunately, these are that aren’t always taught in the classroom, with many people having to learn through trial and error. At the Illinois Bankers Association, we want to remove some of the mystery surrounding money management by providing financial-educatiom tools to everyone, which is why we pause each April to recognize and celebrate Financial Literacy Month.
Established by Congress in 2004, Financial Literacy Month brings together financial institutions, government agencies, nonprofit groups and others with the goal of expanding the personal-finance skills of all Americans through accessible education. Financial literacy is crucial to building a foundation of skills to manage money effectively by saving, protecting, and investing wisely.
Unfortunately, financial literacy is steadily declining in the United States, according to a recent study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. In 2018, over 53 percent of adults reported that thinking about their financial situation makes them anxious, while 44 percent said discussing their finances is stressful. As you can imagine, this anxiety and stress has only been exasperated by the financial devastation and upheaval caused for many families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it’s never too late to gain control. The best way to ease these stresses is to take advantage of financial-literacy programs that will help build the confidence needed to improve personal and household financial stability one step at a time.
Reach out to your bank and ask what sort of financial-literacy programming they offer. Most provide no-cost education resources for people of all ages. The federal government also provides numerous free online resources at mymoney.gov.
To better prepare the next generation, it’s important you talk to your children about good financial habits. Far too many children aren’t taught about even the basics of spending, saving and budgeting. Illinois banks are doing their part to integrate financial literacy into education programs, sponsoring several programs that pair banks with schools.
This includes the Stock Market Game, which introduces young people to saving and investing through a simulation of the stock and bond markets. Students can trade and manage their own virtual $100,000 investment portfolio, with the top teams receiving recognition for their accomplishments with medals and certificates.
The bankers association also administers Banzai, a web-based financial-literacy program for all ages and groups, including K-12 schools, community programs, employee onboarding and families that teaches skills like budgeting, saving, understanding debt, using the internet safely and more with experience-based online games.
Additional programs include the FDIC’s Money Smart initiative for people of all ages and the Teach Children to Save program, a free national program sponsored by the American Bankers Association Foundation that organizes banker volunteers throughout the year to help young people develop a savings habit early in life.
It’s vital to raise awareness of these opportunities throughout the year, not just during the month of April. By working together, we can continue to unlock new doors.