‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’ (Deuteronomy 8:3)
For the past month-plus, we have all been physically distancing ourselves from each other, staying at home, and doing our best only to go out for essential activities.
For a designated few, this includes traveling to and from a place of employment, but for most of us, essential activities are limited to replenishing supplies from the supermarket, hardware store and perhaps a restaurant or two for carry-out.
What kind of replenishment has not been designated as essential by our community leaders during this pandemic? Spiritual.
Until Gov. J.B. Pritzker revised his stay-at-home order on Thursday — which deems “the free exercise of religion” as essential but limits religious gatherings to a maximum of 10 and encourages online or drive-in services — people of all religions had been asked to stay home from their houses of worship since mid-March to reduce the chance of further community spread of the coronavirus.
For Christians, this meant staying home during the highest holy days of the liturgical year — Lent, Holy Week and Easter — and gathering around our screens instead of the Lord’s Supper to be replenished of body, mind and spirit.
My own congregation complied with our leaders’ mandates, for we know from the Bible that we ought to do what we can for the benefit of our neighbors and fellow citizens.
Martin Luther wrote about how Christians ought to act in times of plague. His insights apply just as much today as 500 years ago. One striking picture Luther used is of a house on fire.
If a Christian sees his neighbor’s house ablaze, he should do what he can in order to help extinguish it. Likewise, we today should do what we can to help extinguish this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands and practicing physical distancing.
A person also should not simply stand by and watch the neighbor’s house burning, saying, “It’s God’s will.” This would be like saying today, “If it’s God’s will that I get COVID-19, then so be it,” and then going about life with no consideration of what is good for everyone else. One may well contract the disease, but in so doing, that person might inflict that disease on others, harming them instead of helping.
What has been missing in this discussion of what is essential for the livelihood of all of us is that, in a time of plague, death looms all the more closely, and a person ought to be well-prepared for it. For Christians, this means going to church to hear the Words of eternal life, to confess our sins, and to receive the forgiveness of sins. It means being comforted and strengthened through the pastor’s preaching and in partaking of the Lord’s Supper.
I write to encourage some different thinking on the part of our public leaders. For Christians, gathering together in church is essential. We live our lives according to the Scriptural teaching above, that man lives not only by bread but also — and I would add, especially — by the Word of God. For Christians, going to church is just as essential as going to the grocer, the doctor or even to the hardware store or garden center. We need to fix a pipe and to hear that our sins are forgiven.
It’s time for Gov. Pritzker to make allowance for churches to meet within reasonable and safe limits — masks on except for when receiving Communion; no more at a time than can fit while maintaining at least six feet between households; similar limits as put in place for “essential stores” (50 percent capacity at most).
If we could meet in the aisles of a grocery store, we should be able to meet in the aisles of a church.