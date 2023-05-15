Hunter Biden finally made it to Arkansas this month.
The Natural State is not a Biden family favorite, but there is one thing that would ordinarily be an attraction: Hunter Biden’s daughter Navy Joan.
But in the Biden family, the 4-year-old girl remains “she who must not be named,” literally. Not only has President Joe Biden refused to refer to her as a grandchild ... her father, Hunter, is fighting to prevent her from using the Biden name.
Indeed, the only reason that Hunter Biden came to Arkansas was to seek to limit his child support.
The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother, Lunden Roberts.
Roberts is widely dismissed as a “former stripper.” That appears how she met Hunter, but it is often used to paint her in the same way that the media gleefully reported Hillary Clinton denouncing women involved with her husband as mere “bimbo eruptions.”
Yes, Roberts was an exotic dancer. She used that job to go to George Washington University, where I teach. When she became pregnant, she decided to have her child. She has raised this child without a father and fought one of the most powerful families in the world.
When Navy Joan is older, there is every reason for her to be proud of the struggle her mother went through in seeking a college education and raising her against all odds.
Despite Joe Biden long campaigning against deadbeat dads, his son refused to acknowledge paternity confirmed through DNA testing. Hunter Biden even continued to fight paying support for his child.
However, the effort to bar this child from using the Biden name has moved this scandal from the realm of hypocrisy to monstrosity.
It is hard to imagine the pain this child will experience upon learning of how the Bidens erased any reference to her.
Hunter Biden is telling the court he would not want the child to bear his name for her own good and to guarantee her a “peaceful existence.”
If one were to combine all of Hunter’s influence peddling, drug abuse, orgies and prostitution controversies, they would not hold a candle to the utter depravity shown toward this little girl.
Despite assembling a new Legion of Doom of high-priced lawyers and advisers, Hunter Biden is claiming he simply cannot meet demands for child support. Given his opposition to such support for years and reported millions of dollars in income from foreign dealings, that would seem transparently absurd.
It is even more difficult to accept as he jets between his luxurious mansion in Malibu to digs at the White House. The public reportedly pays more for his security in his mansion than he does in monthly support for his daughter.
There is, however, a crushing Karmic aspect to Hunter Biden being forced to appear in Arkansas. His efforts to limit his child support could prove costly. He has struggled to conceal his finances, including money that he received from alleged influence peddling.
Now the court is considering his controversial laptop as possible evidence of millions of past assets. While a U.S. attorney in Delaware explores criminal charges and House committees look into the influence peddling, his fight against this toddler could force a decision on the laptop’s authenticity.
In the last hearing, Hunter Biden’s counsel tried again to maintain deniability.
Here is the exchange after Judge Holly Meyer referenced Garrett Ziegle as a potential expert witness on the contents of the laptop:
Biden lawyer Brent Langdon: “There has never been, to my knowledge, an acknowledgment that this so-called laptop — he continuously calls it Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop …”
Meyer: “Well, let’s clear that issue up right now. Is it your client’s laptop or not?”
Langdon: “Your honor, I’m not involved in all of that stuff. It’s not my client’s laptop as far as I know.”
Meyer: “Is it your client’s position, you’re representing to this court, that it is not his laptop?”
Langdon: “Your honor, I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question.”
It is bizarre to continue to this obfuscation. Yet Hunter Biden’s counsel is still claiming ignorance as to whether his client’s laptop is authentic.
It is the continuation of a long campaign of disinformation. Before the 2020 election, the media repeated the false claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was likely “Russian disinformation.” The media accepted without question the dubious claims of former intelligence figures organized by longtime Democratic operatives.
That worked beautifully. It was not until two years later that NPR, The New York Times and other media outlets got around to telling the public the truth.
Hunter Biden has long refused to acknowledge ownership of the laptop. When asked years ago by CBS News, he shrugged “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence.”
Hunter Biden could now be forced to accept this laptop as his own. That could prove far more costly than the child support that he is seeking to avoid in Arkansas.
None of this, of course, will get Navy Joan a stocking on next year’s Biden family fireplace. However, if she succeeds in using the Biden name, she will certainly prove the best of the lot.