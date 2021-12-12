Recently, admirers of Judge Joseph Oscar Cunningham gathered at the Champaign County Courthouse to celebrate his 191st birthday.
Champaign County’s most quintessential citizen and eminent historian was born Dec. 12, 1830, in Lancaster, N.Y. At age 22, Cunningham migrated west with stops in Ohio and Indiana. He preferred Champaign County, which, like himself, was about the same age — both were full of optimism that would excite any young man eager to make his mark.
In 1853, he settled in Urbana, became a justice of the peace and remained here the rest of his life. He taught school but found more satisfaction as owner/editor of the Central Illinois Gazette. In 1856, he was admitted to the bar. By 1859, he had obtained a law degree. Cunningham served as a lawyer and a judge, never missing a single term in court during his 47 years of law practice. He remained active in the law until 1905.
Evidence of the judge’s presence here still surround us some 100 years after his death. The Cunningham Children’s Home and the Urbana Park District were started with Cunningham’s generous philanthropy; the Illinois State Historical Society and the University of Illinois benefited and grew from Cunningham’s time as founding director on their boards.
He was a lay leader in the First United Methodist Church. He collaborated with the Daughters of the American Revolution to establish the Lincoln Circuit Marker network, which memorializes Abraham Lincoln’s work on the 8th Judicial Circuit.
Cunningham was an early and ardent supporter of Lincoln’s bid for presidency. He attended the 1860 Republican convention in Chicago, frequently assisted Lincoln at campaign stops and gave Lincoln an early endorsement in his newspaper. He was with Lincoln when the two visited Alschuler’s Urbana studio for the candidate’s formal portrait.
Cunningham’s greatest accomplishment might well be his still-in-print history of Champaign County (1905), considered to be the gold standard by modern historians. In addition to this work, Cunningham had co-authored the law text “County and Probate Court,” printed in 1883 with updated editions in 1892, 1903 and 1905.
For all his accomplishments and activity, the Urbana Daily Courier modestly summed up his life as “a long and useful career.”
Although his name is commonplace on our maps, to this day, there are no public images of Cunningham in his adopted county. Characteristically, he and wife Mary preferred to gift the community with the statue of Lorado Taft’s “Lincoln the Lawyer” — still prominent in Carle Park — than their own likenesses.
It was fitting that some of the directors and staff members of agencies, organizations and causes that Cunningham founded and funded gathered to celebrate this man by opening a courthouse exhibit in his honor. As his legacy, Cunningham surrounded us with a number of institutions to improve living on this frontier. He also left us an excellent model of good citizenship and a challenge to us to work together to do good things to make Champaign County a great place to call home.