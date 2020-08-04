Breaking News
Guest Commentary: In Hiroshima, 'invisible scars run deep'
75 years ago this week, the B-29 Enola Gay, acting on the authority of President Harry Truman, dropped the first wartime atomic bomb over Hiroshima, destroying 5 square miles of the Japanese city and instantly killing some 70,000 people. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, a commemoration ceremony will be held at the UI Arboretum featuring, among others, DANNIE OTTO and BARBARA SHENK, who have a unique connection to Hiroshima. We invited the Urbana couple to share their story.
Three years ago, my wife, Barbara Shenk, and I leased out our home and moved to Hiroshima, Japan. Both of us having recently retired, the move was partly for an inter-cultural experience and also an opportunity to work on an issue that had concerned us for many years.
We were invited to serve as volunteer co-directors of the World Friendship Center, a peace education center and guest house. The World Friendship Center was established in 1965 by Barbara Reynolds, a Quaker anti-nuclear activist who had earned international recognition for sailing with her family on a 48-foot handmade wooden boat into the nuclear test zone used by the U.S. for atmospheric tests of nuclear weapons.
Hiroshima today is a thoroughly modern city of about 1.5 million people. The city shows almost no visible scars of its destruction 75 years ago except for the iconic A-bomb dome, the ruins of the Chamber of Commerce building that was almost directly underneath the explosion. However, invisible scars run deep.
As part of our responsibilities, nearly every day, we worked alongside survivors of that horrible day, who are now at least 75 years old. The center offered to our guests the opportunity to meet and hear the stories of A-bomb survivors and so we heard these stories again and again.
The one thing we never heard was a note of self-pity. No one expressed anger or resentment toward us as Americans, or even anger at those directly involved in the decision of carrying out the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The constant message was that these stories must be told to motivate people to never allow this to happen again.
Many of the survivors who told their stories were between 12 and 14 years old on the day of the bombing. This is the age group that suffered the largest number of casualties. The reason for this is that junior high students alternated between days in school and days doing labor, either demolishing houses to create fire breaks for the anticipated fire-bombing of Hiroshima, or working in vegetable gardens in plots of land scattered throughout the city.
Honkawa School was directly under the explosion, which occurred at an altitude of 1,800 feet. Some 400 children and teachers were outdoors at the morning assembly at 8:15 when the bomb exploded. They were all incinerated instantly. Only two students and the school secretary who were in the basement of the school survived.
Kiyoko Komeyoshi was 12 years old on Aug. 6, 1945. Her class was divided into two groups for work detail, one group to weed potatoes, the other to do home demolitions. A student from each group played “Rock, Paper, Scissors” to determine assignments.
Komeyoshi-san’s group was sent to weed potatoes in a field 2 kilometers from the hypocenter. The second group was sent to do home demolitions in an area directly underneath the hypocenter. Komeyoshi-san was on her hands and knees weeding potatoes when the blast slammed her face into the ground. The heat burned the school uniform off her back, leaving deep scars.
She survived. Every one of her classmates in the second group was killed. Komeyoshi-san survived only because of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”
Some of those who survived came to our center to tell their stories. They became our friends; they left us with the challenge to do everything in our power to ensure that this tragedy never happens again. We will never forget them or their stories.
You can help us remember by coming to the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Hiroshima bombing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Illinois Arboretum north of the Japan House.