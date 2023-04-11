In 1987, I stood in a line at the Chicago bookstore, Kroch’s and Brentano’s, to try to get my father a signed copy of the latest Jimmy Carter book. My father loved Carter. When we complained about the temperature in the house, he loved saying, “The president says: ‘Just put on a sweater.’”
In the first presidential election I voted in, I did not vote for Carter. I voted for Jon Anderson. It is the only vote of my lifetime I regret. I don’t remember my reasoning, and the only thing in retrospect I can come up with is that, newly away from home and in college, I loved the word “independent.”
I wasn’t paying that much attention to politics then; however, I was concerned that, as Joni Mitchell sang, they would “pave paradise and put up a parking lot.” This is one of the reasons I should have voted for Carter. He was an environmental prophet, ahead of his time in trying to move us away from fossil fuels and toward alternative energies.
But I wasn’t thinking about that in the line at Kroch’s and Brentano’s. Father’s Day was approaching, and I was going to get my dad a signed copy of Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter’s book, “Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life.” We were told in line that Carter could not do personalized inscriptions, but I thought maybe I could get an exception because of Father’s Day and because as a young woman, I could often could sway men.
Carter was immune to my charms, and he spent way more time trying to get me to understand the concept of fairness than it would have taken to write a personal inscription. I was gently moved away by some sort of security guard into what I remember being some sort of alley. I was a bit dazed. I thought, “I just flirted with an ex-president.”
My father, who died in hospice three months ago, was a Democrat, but as a Methodist minister, he thought his political views should be kept private. We were not allowed to have political lawn signs or bumper stickers. He believed in complete separation of church and state.
As a history major, he also had a fascination with the presidency and a respect for the office. But the regard he had for Carter transcended that; my father saw him as a role-model Christian, one who walked the walk, respected other faiths, believed in equality for women, in justice, in fairness.
Carter taught us so much by example about how to live, and now he is teaching about how to die. When some people hear “hospice,” they think it is days before someone will die; cameras camped out when Carter announced he was entering hospice. It is good to have a national example that hospice can be entered any time you are expected to live a limited time without further treatment. It can be a sacred and spiritual time, and you aren’t beholden to any timeline except that taking place between you and your higher power.
There are men and women all over the country doing good work, eschewing more than they need, wanting others to have what they need. They give to charities, work in soup kitchens, build Habitat houses; they are of all different faiths and some are atheists. Most of them are not famous, but across the country, they serve as examples to their community, to schoolchildren, to patients, and most of them we won’t hear about.
But how fortunate we all are to have this very public, national figure keep showing us ways we can age into meaning, into something larger than even a presidency.
In Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Atticus Finch, arguably the most ethical lawyer in American literature, loses his case because a White jury in that time and place will not believe an innocent Black man over a White man. Finch is a man ahead of his time, and when he leaves the courtroom, the Black members in the gallery stand up out of respect.
Finch lost his case, but he fought for what was right, and winning wasn’t the only important thing. The Rev. Sykes tells Scout, his daughter, “Miss Jean Louise, stand up; your father is passing.”
Carter is the kind of man that many of us, when he is passing, will stand up for.