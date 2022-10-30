With the midterm election fast approaching, voters are weighing a variety of factors when deciding how to vote. At a time when our society is so terribly divided, voters should consider whether a candidate will work in a bipartisan manner and represent all their constituents, not just their base. We need leaders that will work to bring us together.
This was why I ran in the primary for the 13th Congressional District, to give the voters the option of a candidate specifically calling for bipartisanship and unity. While I was not ultimately successful, I was proud to win Champaign County. And I know that victory was due in part to independents, and even some Democrats, voting in the Republican primary because they appreciated my positive bipartisan messaging.
I greatly appreciate that support, and I am continuing to pursue unity and civility in our politics through other methods.
This November, I hope voters will look at other candidates of both parties and consider if they are willing to set aside partisanship and work for all their constituents. While I was running, I got to know a few local candidates that may not receive as much coverage in lower-profile races but are also committed to working across the aisle to serve the entire community.
Among them is state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian. He is the kind of representative who wants what is best for his constituents and is always willing to work across the aisle to make that happen. This view is shared by many community leaders who have who told me how much they admire Rep. Marron’s bipartisan approach and dedication to his constituents, including former Gov. Jim Edgar.
On the other side of the aisle, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has a well-deserved reputation of working in a bipartisan fashion for the community.
Other Champaign County candidates have spoken during the primary campaign about getting beyond the partisan bickering and just serving the community. Even when talking to a room of Republicans, I heard some speak about a desire to form relationships with Democrats. Some candidates with this vision include John Brown for sheriff, Terrence Stuber for county clerk and Judge Sam Limentato. At the county board level, Von Young and Dean Hazen are running to represent part of Champaign and Urbana, respectively, and want to represent everyone in their district, not just the party base.
This is not to say anything against any other local candidates running for office, Republican or Democrat. These just happen to be a few community leaders that I have been fortunate enough to get to know, especially during the primary campaign.
Whomever you consider voting for in November, and whatever your leanings, please look beyond party labels and evaluate candidates, at least in part, on their ability to serve effectively and in a manner that will help bring our community together. I know that these candidates desire to do just that, which is why I am proud to support them.