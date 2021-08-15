A digital civil-rights group says Illinois’ Vax Verify program is a step in the wrong direction and the worst it has seen yet.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the new digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Wednesday.
“As more businesses, events, organizations and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement announcing the program. “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”
Residents accessing the program must verify their information through consumer-credit-rating firm Experian and could use it for certain areas of concerts at the Illinois State Fair as early as Thursday.
Unveiling the fair’s butter cow Wednesday in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the new program will be secure, despite recent cyberattacks on other state agencies.
“So we’ve got a significant effort to make sure the information is secure and that our computers across the state are secure,” Pritzker said.
Alexis Hancock, director of engineering for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, reviews such systems from around the country and said Illinois’ program is severely flawed.
“This system is horrible in Illinois,” Hancock said. “Using Experian is definitely one of the worst ones I’ve seen yet.”
Hancock raised concerns about what that means for people who are not vaccinated, or may even be undocumented residents with little to no trackable credit history, among other issues.
“If you have frozen your credit for whatever reason, you have to unfreeze your credit with Experian in order to actually access a vaccination record from this Vax Verify system,” she said.
Then there’s what she called “scope creep,” and how consumers could be affected if there isn’t proper protection in place to prevent private businesses from tracking them.
“You don’t have to swoop out your vaccination records everyday, and that frequency and that scope can become an issue when companies who are holding this information and databases are holding this information aren’t necessarily being held accountable to the stricter standard of how long they should log information, if they should log information at all,” she said.”
A spokesperson for the ACLU of Illinois said showing proof of vaccination is good for public health and expects measures requiring it would withstand legal challenges.