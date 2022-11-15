When Chase Brown left the field late in Saturday’s Illinois-Purdue game, the NCAA may have added insult to his apparent injury.
By NCAA rules, Brown is an amateur. This means he doesn’t qualify for workers’ compensation because employment is required for a workplace injury claim.
To college football fans across the country, he’s the nation’s leading rusher and a Heisman Trophy candidate.
To NFL scouts, he is likely a high draft pick.
Brown wasn’t alone in being harmed by the NCAA’s outdated rules.
USC’s Travis Dye, a senior running back and second leading rusher in the Pac-12, suffered a cart-off injury Saturday.
Miyan Williams, Ohio State’s star running back, was carted off the field in Saturday’s game against Indiana.
The NCAA’s solution to the risk that Brown, Dye and Williams took by playing Saturday?
Under its rule 16.11.1.4, these amateurs are permitted to borrow money to pay for “loss of value” insurance for qualifying disabling injuries.
Schools don’t bear these insurance costs, nor the player’s lost value as a future pro.
It’s all on the amateur athlete.
Against this background, the NCAA is arguing in Johnson v. NCAA that the “slavery exception” allows it to avoid paying athletes as their employees.
This legal hypocrisy won’t likely be featured in the “One Shining Moment” montage at the end of March Madness.
The slavery exception was spelled out in a 1992 Illinois prison case.
Daniel Vanskike, an inmate at the Statesville Correctional Center in Joliet, performed various work assignments — kitchen work, cleanup and so on. The state paid him nominal wages. He was assigned these tasks, though he did not volunteer, nor was he coerced to work.
Vanskike sued the state, arguing that Illinois’ minimum-wage law applied to his work. He sought back wages.
Not surprisingly, the Seventh Circuit said that light duty work performed for the benefit of the prison was not subject to the minimum-wage law.
This is because the Thirteenth Amendment abolishes slavery and involuntary servitude, except “as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”
This is the so-called “slavery exception.”
Fast forward to 2016, when Gillian Berger — a track and field athlete for the University of Pennsylvania — sued the NCAA along the same lines as Trey Johnson, seeking minimum wages from her school.
The Seventh Circuit court, which ruled against inmate Vanskike, also ruled against college-athlete Berger.
How could anyone equate a prisoner and a college athlete for purposes of denying them minimum wages?
Shockingly, the NCAA made this comparison … and won.
The appeals court said that Berger’s arguments for minimum wages did “not take into account this tradition of amateurism or the reality of the student-athlete experience.” This ruling drew from Vanskike’s case, where the court said that light duty prison work doesn’t fit the usual definition of employment.
In 2019, the NCAA used the same argument successfully in Dawson v. NCAA, an identical lawsuit by college athletes for wages in the Ninth Circuit.
College athletes are now on their third lawsuit to become employees in the Third Circuit.
In the Johnson case, the NCAA argues — again — that the Vanskike slavery exception includes NCAA schools.
However, if this court disagrees, the door could open to a better analogy I offer in my amicus brief, where I compare college athletes to exotic dancers.
Like NCAA athletes, these dancers are required to sign contracts in which they agree that the work they perform is not employment.
My research shows that in 41 recent court rulings where dancers sought back pay for wages, they won 93 percent of the time. Courts rule that clubs control the work of dancers by scheduling six-hour shifts, regulating when they must be on stage and requiring how little clothing to wear. Clubs provide facilities, including dressing rooms, for dancers. Nude dancing is an integral part of the business.
In short, clubs misclassify dancers as independent contractors. Instead, they are employees — and they are owed back and future wages.
Similarly, NCAA schools schedule the hours that athletes must practice and compete. They build facilities and provide dressing rooms. And athletics is integral to the business of schools, even small ones — but especially for Big Ten and SEC schools.
I argue that the NCAA misclassifies college athletes as amateurs. Instead, these athletes are employees, and they are owed back and future wages.
If they are employees, they also qualify for workers’ compensation when they are injured in games or practices.
If they are employees, they qualify to form a labor union and negotiate guaranteed injury pay.
Apparently, the NCAA is worried about my argument: In August, they filed an unusual supplemental reply brief in response to my “strippers-are-misclassified-employees” comparison to college athletes.
In 2011, Adrian Peterson and former Illini running back Rashard Mendenhall (who also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers) compared the NFL to “modern-day slavery.”
In the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, the NCAA is brazenly making this comparison as a legal justification to allow schools to hoard billions of dollars without sharing revenues with players.