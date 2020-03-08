This week, labor and antitrust lawyers are presenting at a Cal-Berkeley Law School conference. We are discussing changes to the NCAA amateur model. Our conference is evaluating future possibilities, including NCAA athletes as employees.
In Alabama, the “Fair Pay to Play” bill allows college athletes to profit from their names and images. This matches California’s law. The NCAA vehemently opposed this idea. Now, 30 states have passed or introduced this bill. The NCAA is losing control of its future.
There is widespread rejection of the NCAA amateur athlete model. Recently, the Crimson Tide athletic department disclosed a $21.2 million budget deficit for 2019. Alabama’s athletic department reluctantly opened its books because of newspaper FOIA requests.
Nick Saban is paid $8.8 million a year to coach amateurs? USA Today reports that 11 NCAA baseball coaches made over $1 million in 2019, while nine MLB managers made less. The amateur model cannot be rationally defended when the highest-paid public employee in most states is an NCAA coach.
My study of harassment, abuse and medical mistreatment in college sports analyzes rulings in NCAA-related lawsuits. It concludes that an employment relationship would provide better outcomes for players, deter coaching misconduct and improve risk management.
Cameron v. University of Toledo hits close to Illinois. At Toledo, Tim Beckman encouraged team hazing. Linemen led hazing drills after practice. Kyle Cameron, a freshman, was pressured to stand on the backs of other linemen and dunk a football over a goal post. He fell back, landed on his neck and head and started convulsing. Cameron suffered permanent brain damage. Toledo withdrew his scholarship.
After eight years in court, Cameron settled his lawsuit for $120,000. If NCAA football players were employees, Cameron would have gotten a large award for a partial, permanent disability, and ongoing medical care for his injury.
Treating NCAA athletes as employees would improve campus risk management. Illinois’ questionable due diligence led to the same football culture and large legal expenses. Simon Cvijanovic, a Beckman player, reached a $250,000 injury settlement with the UI. Anthony Durkin, another Illinois player, sued the university over permanent injuries he alleged were caused by Beckman forcing him to play against a team doctor’s orders. During the same time, a soccer player and several members of the women’s basketball team sued the university.
If NCAA players were employees, they could go outside internal complaint systems that protect powerful people on campus. In 2008, a University of Iowa lawyer was fired for misinforming campus trustees about an alleged rape by football players. Ohio State will settle 350 claims of sex abuse from male athletes who were assaulted by a team physician. Many spoke up about the abuse. Ohio State officials ignored them.
The University of Michigan faces similar accusations against a physician who worked under Bo Schembechler, Lloyd Carr and other coaches. Tad DeLuca, a wrestler, wrote a nine-page letter to the athletic director in the 1970s detailing sex abuses he endured. Michigan removed DeLuca from the team. The abuse continued for years, according to a younger wrestler. Now Minnesota has opened an investigation into sex abuses by a former hockey coach.
The NCAA is not much different from Major League Baseball. For almost a century, baseball blacklisted players who took measures to resist the league’s monopoly control of them at every point in their career. Doomsday predictions were wrong: Free agency did not kill baseball. It grew baseball. Today, some players have $300 million contracts. Teams are richer than ever.
That’s a more plausible future for NCAA schools than their early-1900s model of amateurism.
Michael H. LeRoy is a professor in the School of Labor & Employment Relations and the College of Law at the University of Illinois.