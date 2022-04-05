Open records reports: Guns reported stolen to Arcola, Hoopeston, Tolono PD & Ford County Sheriff | Danville PD, Rantoul PD, Vermilion County Sheriff's Office | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
How has local gun violence affected you? Answering that question today: Samantha Stewart, a member of Vineyard Church and owner, operator and master stylist at Urbana’s Blessed Beginnings Hair & Makeup Studio.
For the last 22 years, I have called Champaign-Urbana home and in the latter years, I have watched my community’s pain. I have watched people gather for prayer, meals, talks, balloon releases and funerals — and it is all the result of senseless violence.
Growing up in the city of Chicago, I’ve had my fair share of unfortunate exposure to the dark side of life, per se. Here in a city where the population is only a fraction of the size, that impact seems to hit home every single time there is an unfortunate incident.
As a cosmetologist, I am exposed to many people from many different walks of life and I see first-hand that when one hurts, we all hurt.
One bullet leaving the chamber of a gun inevitably rips through us all. I have listened to 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds in my chair talk about a friend or a loved one not coming back home because they went to live with Jesus.
I have watched clients in their 70s and 80s speak about loss. I have listened to the 18- to 29-year-olds plead for generational intervention.
I then turn and look out the window at my community and ask: How does your heart not bleed?
I can’t calmly go through my day when my 7 a.m. client lost a relative to gun violence and then I realize that the next eight clients scheduled knew the victim, as well. You would think that time in a stylist chair is nice and calming and quiet and relaxed. The reality is, we are over here pleading the blood of Jesus over our community.
It is not just “someone was killed” — that is what keeps us disconnected. Instead, it is a brother, a sister, a mother, a father, a cousin, a co-worker, the person who always made sure your order was right.
These are hearts like yours that no longer have the chance to beat again. How does this not grieve your heart?
I wish that when tragedy struck, it was so far-fetched that every person in the community felt called to action. So how do we get to that point? It is up to all of us. There are prayers on Sunday mornings, talks on Tuesdays and well wishes on Wednesdays but it’s not enough.
We all have to say no more. We all have to subscribe to the mindset of saying something when we see something. We cannot continue to hide criminals in our back rooms or keep quiet when we know that the person next to us is plotting with a rifle under their pillow.
We as a community have normalized “minding our own business” when in all actuality, our community is our business. This is not “snitching,” this is saving lives and, quite frankly, it could be your own.
Consider this: I was not born or raised here; however, every single time a life has been lost, I find less than five degrees of separation between myself and the deceased. I cannot fathom being born here; how much more pain would I endure?
This is what I feel when I look into the eyes of community members over 65 that have collected more obituaries in the last 10 years than birthday cards.
We must do better.