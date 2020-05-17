In his daily coronavirus briefings, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted that Illinois was in good financial shape before the current crisis hit. He has mentioned several times that the state’s budget was balanced and on its way to running a surplus. His comments might hold true using the political math and accounting gimmicks that have put the state more than $200 billion in the hole, including $139 billion of unfunded pension benefits and $56 billion of unfunded retiree health care benefits.
During his April 27 press briefing, a reporter asked him about the possibility of pension reform. Pritzker responded by saying we must take care of retired state workers and teachers. Yet he “balanced” the budget by not adequately funding their pension plans.
Similar to people ignoring the minimum payments on their credit cards, in his 2021 budget, Pritzker ignored the pension systems’ actuarial calculations that determined $13 billion was needed to properly fund the pension systems during this budget year. Instead, a payment of only $9 billion was scheduled to be made.
When questioned about this payment, Pritzker will probably say that the $9 billion is the statutorily required contribution, which is based on a funding plan. The SEC determined, however, that this payment scheme was so flawed that it “imposed significant stress on the pension systems and the state’s ability to meet its competing obligations — a condition that worsened over time” and it charged Illinois with securities fraud.
If Illinois and other states were financially prepared for a crisis, they wouldn’t need a bailout. Financial experts suggest that everyone should have three to six months worth of income set aside in case of an emergency. On June 30, 2019, Illinois had reserves of less than $60,000, and even with the $100 million Pritzker said he was going to put into reserves, these funds would last the state less than a day.
Truth in Accounting’s warnings about the state’s dire financial situation have been largely ignored for years. I assume that we were one of the “carnival barkers, the doomsayers, the paid professional critics” Pritzker mentioned during his last state of the state address.
Hopefully, when we come out of this crisis, Illinois will address its financial woes. Just as the governor highlights that we need to look at science when dealing with the coronavirus, he and the legislature need to balance the budget using math and basic financial planning tools, such as having money set aside in case of a crisis.