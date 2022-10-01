I began grad school at the University of Iowa in the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, and on the weekends I worked at an old women’s home as a caretaker. I was 26 and didn’t know much about cooking, but on Saturday and Sunday, I was required to present three meals each day to twelve women, served on fine china.
I had a small bedroom at the back of the kitchen so I could be there in case of night emergencies. In this former mayor’s mansion there was a formal parlor, a wrap-around front porch, a dining room and large kitchen, but mostly the women stayed in their rooms upstairs until communal mealtime.
After I had served my first meal, the women wandered in and out of the kitchen to give me tips. “Put some water on that chicken before you bake it.” And when I served them, they spoke of me as if I couldn’t hear them. “Do you think she doesn’t know toast should not be burnt?” One of them was willing to give me grace. “I suppose she does not.”
Finally, tired of being both visible and invisible, I sat down with them to eat after serving. I listened to their conversations; I asked questions. Most had been farmers’ wives, now widowed. One had been a milliner. One talked a lot about how she and her husband had cut a rug to Gus Lombardo’s band, and when I finally queried if she meant Guy Lombardo, she said, “No. Gus, his brother.”
I thought, “when I’m an old woman, I hope I can live just like this.”
But places like that don’t exist unless someone has creatively put them together. Mostly we put our old people out to pasture at places with nature names like River Woods, or Rolling Glen, or Prairie Fields. Some of these facilities are great, with dedicated, though underpaid, staff. Most in Champaign County don’t allow pets. Searching for a place in the future for my widowed 90-year-old father, I knew he couldn’t leave his poodle, Pip. And that’s when I first discovered pet-friendly Inman Place in downtown Champaign.
By the time my father arrived at the Inman for a temporary rehab stay, Pip had already passed, but we were greeted by dogs often in the lobby. My history-loving father liked that Eleanor Roosevelt had stayed there and that the apartment lay-outs were named after presidents; the Roosevelt was the most luxurious; our more modest one, the Wilson. Ironically, the smallest studio was named after Taft. As we realized what a caring and safe place this was, and what good food they served, my father’s temporary stay became permanent. Both my daughter and I remarked we could live there ourselves.
The Inman Place has recently been bought by Royse and Brinkmeyer and is now advertised as an all-ages facility, setting off a transition that neither staff nor residents were given much notice about, lending to speculation and fear on the part of residents and their families.
This was the first clue that Royse and Brinkmeyer might not have fully prepared for taking over the Inman Place. They have not just bought an apartment building; they have bought a building with great historical significance and a building with many long-term residents, some of whom have lived there for more than two decades and whose sense of family also resides there. There is an ethical and moral obligation to prioritize these residents, and I call on the community — aging organizations, historical advocates and city planners to help them do that.
We have a plethora of modern apartments in the twin cities catering to a student population and a dearth of housing catering to seniors. I don’t have to ask why this is: One is more lucrative.
It’s true the Inman Place had many empty apartments, and it is also true that theoretically, a senior living place with all ages living there could be a grand creative experiment, but without care and input from experts on aging and acknowledging to all the important mission of this place, they are likely and perhaps purposely going to fail the current residents there, cultivating a passive eviction.
To their credit, the R/B company has retained the Inman director, Carolyn Crawford, who when some staff got COVID-19, basically moved in to keep the building staffed.
They are also honoring a long-term lease for a Community Mikvah in the basement which is under supervision of the Chicago Rabbinical Council.
But there have also been concerning actions: Employees who have worked there for over 20 years lost seniority with no firm guarantee they would be kept on. All activities for seniors on the bulletin boards have been removed, and plans for the lobby renovation don’t take into account the disruption of daily life there. There is a serious rebranding going on which erases all traces of the elderly. The rooms no longer reference presidents but are called: “Austin” and “Bailey” and other names which have no recognizable historical or local significance.
I call on the Royses/Bilderger company to grandfather in the existing residents with short-term leases. Do everything possible to retain the existing staff, including giving them raises; you will not find more dedicated, experienced employees. Prioritize the existing residents; don’t hide the seniors playing cards and having movie nights and popcorn. The 24/7 staffing and monitoring of electronic devices that some people wear in case of falls is absolutely necessary. Cultivate residents who appreciate quiet and who appreciate that this isn’t your standard cookie-cutter apartment building.
After my experience with the old women in Iowa, I wrote a short story referencing that experience. I titled it “A Place At The Table.” The young eventually become old, and we can choose not to acknowledge that and provide distant tables for our elderly, or we can share the table with them, but the one thing we should not do is sweep them under the table. And I call on our entire community to make sure this does not happen at the Inman Place.