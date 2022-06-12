Over the years and instances of violence and death in our nation’s schools and many other places, news reports show that we are now very able to do an emotional and physical autopsy on “what went wrong.”
The recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is but one of many sad examples of this. “We should have gone in earlier! We could have saved lives.” This “autopsy,” in my view and the view of the affected families, friends, neighbors and nation, is too little, too late. We continue to spend too much sad and angry time on the aftermath of these massacres and too little time on the prevention of these continued assaults.
When:
- An 18-year-old is easily able to buy not one but two semi-automatic weapons along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition with little to no difficulty;
- Background checks to purchase such a weapon vary from state to state, with illegal purchases including bump stocks occupying too many instances;
- Our Second Amendment Rights to own any weapon of choice precede our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness;
- Other countries have had violent gun massacres, have addressed these with changes in gun-related laws and have had a profound decrease in gun-related deaths — e.g., Australia, Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Norway;
- We spend many more dollars on the physical security of schools via metal detectors, cameras, school resource officers and potential training for arming educators than we do on the psycho/social/emotional safety of schools via programs devoted to fostering skills in conflict resolution and building cultures of mutual respect;
- Our Congress negates substantive legislation toward enacting new and different gun-safety laws and provides little increased funding to mental-health services or prevention/early-intervention strategies in our schools and our country;
- Momentum is building to include bleed kits replete with tourniquet instructions along with paper, pens, pencils and crayons in our students’ backpacks in case it’s needed in school ...
Yes, with the above in mind, we will remain “next time” focused. We will continue to review the horror of the moments and the “what went wrong” analyses when (not if) the next tragedy occurs.
We may think that we are a democracy worth emulating. We are not that now. We can be that again. Educate. Vote. Talk with people like you — and people different than you. Have those courageous conversations to stem our slide into self- and other destruction.
Crazy has been defined as “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Are we crazy? Or What? I still think we can be an “or what” country and democracy.
May each of us do our due diligence in whatever way, shape or form to keep us “a nation of, by and for the people.”
Prayer is powerful. So are doing things to shape our healthy present and our living future.