Some predicted that after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day bill into law on June 17, 2021, that it would be converted into an opportunity for corporate capital to cash in on its celebration. Fast-forward one year, and Black Twitter expressed outrage over companies such as Walmart and Dollar Tree and cultural institutions such as the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for doing just that — commercializing the holiday.
Walmart marketed red-velvet-and-cheesecake ice cream as “Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream” until protests forced it to withdraw the product. Moreover, Fortune 500’s No. 1 corporation placed a trademark on the container, suggesting it had trademarked the word ”Juneteenth.” Dollar Tree sold a variety of Juneteenth-themed decorations. Meanwhile, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis sold a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” until pressured to discontinue it.
Instead of celebrating African Americans’ emancipation, the commodification of Juneteenth degrades and trivializes it and appropriates Black culture. Specifically, its commercialization continues the cultural appropriation and exploitation of African American culture.
This wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. appropriated a cultural holiday. The U.S. has appropriated Dia de los Muertos, Lunar New Year and Cinco de Mayo. In fact, the latter, a Mexican regional holiday, is celebrated on a larger scale in the U.S. than in Mexico. Local restaurants and bars see huge profit increases on these dates — upwards of 44 and 65 percent, respectively — and according to a 2020 YouGov poll, the majority of Americans don’t even know what the holiday celebrates.
Similarly, a June 2021 Gallup survey found that only 3 in 10 White American adults have at least some knowledge about Juneteenth.
Part of the problem with cultural appropriation is that the practices or commodification relies on the unacknowledged adoption and a limited or distorted knowledge of the historical significance of the practice.
Juneteenth is a sacred holy day for African Americans, not a day for retailers to profit. It refers to June 19, 1865, the date Gen. Gordan Granger issued General Order No. 3 informing African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. Granger’s ordinance came more than two years after President Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation. A year later, Black Texans initiated commemoration ceremonies.
Juneteenth was one of many African American celebrations of the abolition of slavery. Emancipation celebrations were regionalized and dependent on when Black people in that area learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, but in the 19th century, most African Americans commemorated emancipation on Jan. 1.
Commemorations of “the coming of freedom” have been known variously as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day.
During the Black Power Movement in the late 1960s, Juneteenth was revived and solidified itself as the preferred commemoration date. And after global protests against anti-Black racial oppression following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, it has become a U.S. federal holiday.
Since the 20th century, observances have typically included the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation; a speech that assesses the state of the race or “nation within a nation”; a parade; the singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; and fellowship around African American cuisine and dance.
In addition to oversimplifying the history or significance of a practice, cultural appropriation involves adopting, stereotyping and misrepresenting cultural practices. There is a long tradition in the U.S. of mimicking and profiting off African American cultural practices such as music, language, dance and hairstyles.
White Americans, for example, have a history of appropriating, commodifying an profiting off African American culture, particularly various genres of African American music. The 1927 movie “The Jazz Singer” exploited African American jazz musical traditions and was a huge box-office success, making a 421 percent profit for Warner Bros.
Between 1953 and 1956, Pat Boone had six million-dollar hits, all sanitized versions of Black artists’ original songs. He even covered Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti, which Richard was reportedly conned into selling the rights to for $50 and subsequently had to sue get unpaid royalties. And multimillionaire Miley Cyrus appropriated hip-hop culture and imitated Black cultural dance to advance her career.
Commercializing Juneteenth continues the legacy appropriation that is so central to U.S. music. Commercialization and commodification negatively affects African American cultural traditions. It permits White-owned companies and artists to profit off inauthentic and often stereotypical degrading portrayals of African Americans.
While it is expected that companies like Walmart and Dollar Tree would attempt to appropriate and profit from African American culture and freedom commemorations, we must boldly declare: Juneteenth is an African American holy day, and it is not for sale!