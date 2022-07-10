The University of Illinois values diversity and sustainability as prime virtues, goals worthy of major efforts. However, in a strange case of intersectionality, the UI has neglected an existing jewel: the sculpture “Growing in Illinois,” by Richard Hunt, located at the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Basic Sciences Building.
Hunt is among the greatest American sculptors in the last 70 years, ranking with such giants as David Smith. He is also one of the most distinguished American Black artists, a native of Illinois born in Chicago in 1935. Over 50 years ago at age 35, he was the first Black sculptor to have a major retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art. Over his career, he has received a score of honorary degrees and numerous prestigious awards. His works are represented in almost every major American art museum including the National Gallery, the Metropolitan Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago, MOMA and Krannert Art Museum.
At his advanced age, Hunt has been commissioned to produce a sculpture titled “Book Bird” at the Obama Presidential Center. Former President Barack Obama stated in the announcement that Hunt’s “personal story embodies what is hoped to be the experience at the center. To have one of the greatest artists Chicago ever produced ... it feels like a pretty good fit to me.”
Meanwhile, Hunt’s “Growing in Illinois” sculpture sits deteriorating and neglected. The metal is badly rusted with holes developing on the surface and covered with bird droppings. The work is situated in what is euphemistically titled the “Prairie Garden.” The sculpture’s weathered sign says it is supported by the Student Sustainability Committee with the help of 100 volunteers with 9,000 native plants. In reality, the garden is a pile of dirt with a few weeds and clumps of grass punctuated by a number of deep holes of unexplained origin.
This “problem” can be turned into a positive by restoring the sculpture and revitalizing the area while honoring Hunt (now 86) on the 40th anniversary of the artwork’s installation.