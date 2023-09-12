Monday marks a point of departure in travels on the course of Illinois criminal law and procedure, in two vehicles respectively known as the “SAFE-T Act” and its embedded companion, the “Pretrial Fairness Act.”
May Sept. 18 prove to be the first day of school in an institution that both offers courses in critical thinking and produces a favorable graduation rate.
This essay should not be read as an ad hominem callout of particular public officials in any branch of government or in any venue. The administration of criminal justice is a challenging task.
Indeed, it should be evident to and willingly acknowledged by any objective observer that the SAFE-T Act and the Pretrial Fairness Act are the result of thousands of hours of difficult work and that both pieces of legislation were conceived, drafted and enacted in good faith.
While some might view the new law as a model of progressive enhancement of the criminal-justice system, it might also be viewed as a monument to the heavy price of intellectual indolence in any branch of government. In all events, the SAFE-T Act is a comprehensive overhaul of a multitude of statutes relating to criminal law and procedure. Its perceived and purported purpose was to remedy what some will always believe to be racial inequities in the Illinois criminal-justice system.
A centerpiece — and easily the most controversial aspect — of the SAFE-T Act is the Pretrial Fairness Act and its abolition of so-called “cash bail.” Simply stated, the act does away with any monetary condition of pretrial release of any defendant in a criminal case.
A history lesson
Some observers have voiced praise for Illinois, the long-vaunted “Land of Lincoln,” for being the first state to abolish cash bail. Yet it should be pointed out that Illinois long ago first established wise, fair and easily workable limits on the use of cash bail in pursuit of criminal justice. Sadly, those rules — simple and reasonable in application and enforcement alike — went either unseen or disregarded.
The pertinent statute, Section 110-2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has long provided as follows:
“Monetary bail should be set only when it is determined that no other conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court, that the defendant does not present a danger to any person or the community and that the defendant will comply with all conditions of bond.”
Illinois law has thus provided — for decades — that cash bail is simply not favored and should be imposed only when a court finds that a monetary condition of release is exclusively necessary to ensure future appearances and protect the public.
If the statute had been diligently applied throughout Illinois according to its text, cash bail in criminal cases would have been a rarity.
What went wrong
The quoted text of Section 110-2, now officially repealed, provided simple and easily applied rules of statutory construction and social policy alike. Yet contrary to the express direction of the Legislature (the branch of government that establishes social policy), elements in the judicial branch (judges in arraignment court) and the executive branch (state’s attorneys prosecuting criminal cases) somehow created an extralegal process that went in an almost polar opposite direction.
Even a casual survey of local media reports throughout the state would establish that courts long routinely set monetary conditions of release in a manner that is in every sense constitutionally questionable.
Six-figure bond amounts (requiring the defendant to post 10 percent in cash in order to secure release) were reported on a weekly basis. Many (one might dare say most) of those bond rulings were contrary to the plain text and legislative intent of a statute that was enacted to fairly and efficiently regulate the pretrial release of criminal defendants and avoid unnecessary pretrial incarceration.
What comes next?
Public officials and pundits will continue to comment on the Pretrial Fairness Act and the abolition of cash bail. Perhaps some among them might first become aware of words long ago written in an informed and scholarly dissent by Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, a giant of American law.
Here now, many decades and generations on, one might only see sad irony. Yet Brandeis perhaps nonetheless forever well recorded these words in the case of Olmstead v. United States:
“In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperiled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
One might further be mindful of the words of Justice William Douglas in the case of Papapchristou v. City of Jacksonville:
“The rule of law, evenly applied to minorities as well as majorities, to the poor as well as the rich, is the great mucilage that holds society together.”
Consider that the declared “effective date” of the SAFE-T Act might be viewed as our first day in a school with a demanding curriculum.
May the curriculum include entry-level courses in history and critical thinking; and may we all study and learn well.