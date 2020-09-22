Over the past few weeks, many parts of our country have been experiencing destruction by natural disaster. The hurricanes, wildfires and record-breaking heat waves are amplified by the changing climate of our planet, a result of our continued emissions of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.
All over the U.S., on any given day, tens or hundreds of thousands of homes are without power and digging out from the latest catastrophe.
The solution? Solar, which means more than putting panels on your home. It also covers many of the technologies that you’ll see on Saturday’s annual Illinois Solar Tour (illinoissolar.org), which is being held virtually this year — wind, geothermal energy and passive solar design are all in the solar category.
Resilient net-zero-energy (NZE) homes and buildings are what we should be educating people about and encouraging them to build.
What is a net-zero-energy house?An NZE house is one that produces all the energy it uses in a year, on site, with renewable energy.
A net-positive-energy (NPE) house produces more energy than it uses for the operation of the house, so that it can also power an electric vehicle.
Just putting solar panels on a typically constructed home will not be sufficient. The energy use of the home must be reduced to less than 50 percent of average by better construction methods and materials. The heating system must be electric-powered — that means no gas forced air furnace — so it can be fueled by renewable electricity, and by integrating a passive solar design.
How do you get one?Right now, that part is much harder.
A little over 10 years ago, our family and three others that I have come to know all decided that this impending climate crisis was a serious threat to us and to the future we hoped for our children and grandchildren.
We each took on the challenge of creating an NZE home for ourselves. Three of us built new, and one transformed an existing home built in 1929.
Our homes are different styles; built using different construction methods; located in Urbana, Champaign and Mahomet; in the city, in a subdivision, in the country; ranging in size from 2,100 to 7,000 square feet.
Our four families now have a wealth of knowledge, which we’d be happy to share with anyone who is interested.
We all love our NZE homes, which are more comfortable, more resilient, safer and quieter. They’ve also cost us less to live in and maintain than they would have if we had built conventional homes and paid typical utility bills over these last 10 years.
NZE homes are better for your family, better for your pocketbook and better for our planet.
Why doesn’t everybody have one?Well, they do cost a bit more to build — generally, about 10 percent more, although over the long term, the savings will be huge. NZE homes are higher-quality than typical construction, and quality does cost more.
The other obstacle is how to get one. Our four families each had to do a lot of research, talk to a lot of contractors, work with contractors and professionals from other states, even do some of the actual construction ourselves.
Today, some local businesses have experience in building with these materials and techniques, but you probably still can’t just go to a local builder and say “build me a net-zero-energy house.”
The Solar Urbana-Champaign Power Hours are a great resource to educate people about solar panels and assist them in going solar through group purchasing. While it is important to add solar panels to existing rooftops, these rooftops are often not ideal for optimum power production due to their existing orientation and tilt, often yielding only 80 to 85 percent of the potential power production.
So, while we should cheer on and support those who are adding solar to their existing homes, it is time to ramp up the construction of fully NZE homes.
Need advice? We want to help— UI Physics Professor Scott Willenbrock converted the 1929 family home in Champaign to net-positive energy, with a rooftop solar system that supports two electric vehicles. His home will be part of Saturday’s Zoom tour.
— UI Professor Emeritus Phillip Geil built his family home featuring ground-mounted, seasonally adjustable solar arrays, a wind turbine, earth sheltered construction, timber frame on 30 acres in rural Mahomet. It will also be part of Saturday’s tour.
— UI Professor Emeritus Ty Newell built Equinox House in Urbana in 2009. His company, Newell Instruments, has developed an air source HVAC system for NZE homes, and he’s also a good source for rainwater harvesting cistern, electric vehicles and solar panel tracking.
— I’m the developer of Urbana’s Brickhouses Road Subdivision. We built our home in 2009 and the new net-zero-energy demonstration model solar home in 2019 in rural Urbana. The model is open for tours every Sunday or anytime by appointment.