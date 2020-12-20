On Nov. 3, with a few exceptions, Illinois voters rubber-stamped the status quo, meaning when the General Assembly reconvenes next year, Democrats will still have supermajorities in both chambers.
This begs the question: Does the majority party in the state House and the Senate deserve another two years of running Illinois and setting the agenda for our state? What stellar policies are being implemented that warrant the status quo?
Illinois has the worst credit rating of all 50 states — just above junk status. Illinois has more than $137 billion in unfunded pension liabilities and more than $7 billion in backlogged unpaid bills. The budget signed into law earlier this year was constructed with the belief that voters would approve the governor’s progressive income-tax amendment to the state constitution and the federal government would be there with a nice bailout for Illinois.
Voters did not approve the tax amendment, and so far, the federal government has not been forthcoming with piles of cash for states like Illinois. The end result is a massive budget hole that could be as high as $10 billion.
As we speak, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate are working on ways to increase taxes to fill the budget shortfall, and there are media pundits who are standing up and cheering. It won’t be long before talking heads will be telling us that it is our patriotic duty to accept even more tax increases in Illinois because we can’t solve the budget crisis on cuts alone.
Of course, we have heard this nonsense before. We heard it in 2011, when income taxes went up. We heard it 2017, when state income taxes again went up. And we have heard it the last two years as the governor tried to sell his progressive income-tax scheme.
The harsh reality in Illinois is taxes have consistently gone up, and what have our mediocre state leaders done with the money? You guessed it: They found more ways to spend it. Each budget Pritzker has signed increased spending by $2 billion.
We have done nothing to reform or reduce state spending. We have done nothing to get pension costs under control. All our leaders have done is spend more money and then turn around and try to tell us that is our fault Illinois is in shambles because we don’t want to pay more in taxes.
Illinois has the second-highest property-tax rates in the nation. We have the third-highest gas tax in the country. WalletHub ranks Illinois as the state with the ninth-highest tax burden in the nation — even higher than California.
The status-quo leaders in the House and the Senate reflexively ask which items in the budget should be cut every time people like me bring up reform. Well, here is a question for the establishment politicians: With our tax rates already among the highest in the nation, what is left to tax?
The economic problems in Illinois are not the fault of the hardworking men and women of this state. They are the fault of mediocre leaders who have driven this state into the ground. Our so-called leaders have failed miserably.
They have failed to be responsible with the people’s money. Our governor signed a budget into law based on the hope that voters would approve his progressive-tax scheme. He authorized spending based on revenue that was not real. Budgeting based on fairy dust and unicorns is not the way to run a state of nearly 13 million people.
It is time for the people of Illinois to understand that we do not have to settle for mediocrity any longer. I will be opposing any tax increases in the coming legislative session, and I call on every patriotic Illinois resident to join me in standing up for fiscal sanity and against the career politicians who are wrecking our state.