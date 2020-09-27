If you visit their website, you’ll discover that the Urbana Park District has received $8 million from various sources to purportedly improve Crystal Lake Park.
These improvements will include a lot of people-friendly amenities, including a new boat dock, playground and family game area. They also intend to “restore” the lake edge and give people more access to the water, presumably with various man-made structures.
But if you’ve taken a walk around the park lately, you’ll see this construction involves a lot of preliminary destruction. Several of the magnificent trees that adorned the bank have been cut down, and many of the creatures that lived on or near the banks have had their homes ruined and habitats erased.
For example, pileated woodpeckers, a species rarely found in urban parks, but spotted in Crystal Lake Park by observant birders, have disappeared from the park. More common species such as bluebirds, red-winged blackbirds, wood ducks and nesting owls previously seen in the park are being pushed out by the Urbana Park District’s damaging preparations.
Not just birds, but small mammals, such as raccoons and muskrats, that folks delight in have also begun to decline. The latter are particularly affected by the destruction of the brambles on the banks of the water that they depend on.
While citizens of the community should enjoy their park, they need to ask themselves a basic question: At what point does “improvement” mean turning a natural space into Disneyland, a fabricated, artificial outdoor venue that no longer displays its true ecological identity?
We might even wonder what Crystal Lake Park will mean in terms of its identity as an urban park. The neighborhoods surrounding the park are largely made up of Black and Brown people, many of whom grew up and have spent their whole lives in the surrounding area. Will the park district invite them to the new, sanitized theme park they have planned?
While national and state parks may offer some man-made amenities to their visitors, the guiding philosophy behind them has always been to let nature alone.
When city planners of parks dismiss this vision entirely, parks cease to have any meaning.
The Urbana Park District board should just admit that they want a giant waterpark and playground, not a place for the community to experience nature, especially if there is no nature left.