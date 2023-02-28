The Wiley Strong Better Together community — formed out of necessity just three weeks ago, when Urbana school district administrators abruptly announced their reckless plan to close Wiley Elementary at the end of the current school year — wishes to express our sadness, bewilderment and outrage at the Urbana school board’s decision, in a 4-3 vote, to proceed with the closure of Wiley at the end of May.
Two dozen members of the Wiley community spoke at last Tuesday’s school board meeting. Dozens more appeared in solidarity. We all stayed until the board’s vote on the administration’s vague proposal was finally taken a few minutes before midnight, nearly five hours into the meeting.
Among those sharing their research, analyses, thoughts and feelings with the board Tuesday were current Wiley students, Wiley alumni, Wiley parents, Wiley educators, social workers, academics, experts in commercial renovation and members of the community with no ties to Wiley.
As board member Brian Ogolsky noted aloud to his peers, not one of the two dozen public commenters on the Wiley “abatement” proposal was in favor of moving forward with it for the 2023-24 school year. Ogolsky also noted that he had received many contacts and emails regarding the sudden proposal during the two weeks that it has publicly been on the table, and that none of these had been in favor of moving forward, either.
We heard Tuesday night about the present state of research on school closures and relocation, all showing that our vulnerable students need much more time than a few weeks to psychologically manage and prepare for a school move. We heard about the damage that would be done to trust, teacher retention, district equity and race relations, and community buy-in if the plan proceeded so quickly.
We even heard an alternative, carefully studied, viable proposal that would enable the district to mitigate all the asbestos concerns at Wiley this spring, allow the abatement and subsequent remodel to occur in a feasible timeline better for the Wiley community, circumvent a number of foreseeable delivery delays for materials, and reduce both the overall project cost and the duration of student displacement.
Specifically, if the roof were to be replaced first, the oft-cited leaking ceiling tiles with asbestos glue backing would no longer pose any kind of issue, as the root cause would be addressed.
None of this was of any interest to four of our seven board members, nor to Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, who was also present at Tuesday’s meeting. Perhaps the information, research and feedback we provided was of no interest because these five individuals have no intention of ever bringing current Wiley students and staff back to Wiley. Whatever their motivations or real intentions, they are not presently being open about them.
The four board members that voted in favor of proceeding with Ivory-Tatum’s plan all offered absurd justifications about the “urgency” of “health and safety” related to a remaining, contained, student-inaccessible amount of asbestos in the Wiley building. This is a narrative so false and flawed that not even district administration has been using it in its own talking points.
Two months ago, when the possible relocation of Leal Elementary’s monolingual students to the Wiley campus was also on the table, the board had no such outspoken concerns about the safety of the Wiley building. No new pressing issues or information related to asbestos have suddenly emerged since that proposal was made.
‘We want what is best for our children’
The last professionally conducted asbestos inspection of Wiley was completed in February 2022, with no “urgency” for “health and safety” noted in any of the findings. In fact, the only actionable thing the inspection noted was that none of the required work permits was on file in case an asbestos release and subsequent emergency remediation might someday be required.
This suggests that the administration certainly wasn’t very concerned about any asbestos remaining at Wiley. Perhaps that peace of mind came from the five prior abatement projects that were conducted in the summers of 1989, 1994, 2007, 2009 and 2011.
Unfortunately, it’s now clear that this purported “urgency” of the presently proposed abatement is simply about quickly and viciously dismantling the Wiley family, nothing more. The Wiley family would have loved to have given Ivory-Tatum and the board the benefit of the doubt before making this statement. We couldn’t be sure we were being lied to until we made our voices heard, over and over, calmly and rationally, last Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, the Wiley family consistently advocated for patience, process, reason, science and compassion. What Ivory-Tatum and the four “yes” votes said to our community in response: “This vote isn’t really about whether this plan is necessary for student safety, or whether it even makes sense. We have other plans. You will not stand in their way. We’re not interested in whatever else you have to say.”
To be absolutely clear, all of us present last Tuesday spoke in favor of Wiley’s need for renovation. We want these things to happen. We want them to happen sooner rather than later. This, too, was said again and again, in public comment after public comment.
But we also want these renovations to begin only when there has been time for proper, realistic, fiscally responsible planning to take place.
We want the students to have the time to process this decision and the depth of the loss of their Wiley family.
We want families to have time to work out changes in their own day-to-day logistics and costs.
We want honesty, respect and a demonstrably sincere interest in our families’ best interests from our administration.
Above all, of course, we want what is best for our children.
‘We hope you will join us in this fight’
Ivory-Tatum and the four board members that voted to proceed under the pretense of “health and safety” last week — President Paul Poulosky, Vice President Tori Exum, Secretary Brenda Carter and Secretary Pro Tem Anne Hall — have spoken very clearly.
Despite being officials in an educational governance body, they do not care about what is best for our beloved faculty and staff, for our community, for their own relationship with the community, and certainly not for our children.
Poulosky and Exum are up for re-election in the April 4 consolidated election. They are running unopposed at present. While it is too late to petition to run against them in this upcoming election, a write-in campaign against each of them may still be possible.
We in the Wiley family also wish to deeply thank the three dissenting board members — Lara Orr, Ravi Hasanadka and Brian Ogolsky — who listened to our concerns, bravely revoiced those concerns in their own personal voices, and diplomatically called out the recklessness and toxicity of proceeding so swiftly and aggressively (to say nothing of some interesting hypocrisies of past and present actions by board members).
Please take a moment to thank these three board members for their service to our community. If you have not already done so, we encourage you to view last Tuesday night’s meeting on YouTube so you can experience their contributions to the public good — to say nothing of the voices of the Wiley family and the Urbana community surrounding it — for yourself.
The fight to keep Wiley open and intact for the 2023-24 school year is not yet over. Our group will remain together and continue working. With our appeals to working cooperatively with the administration and the board having fallen upon strangely tone-deaf ears, we will now begin examining further options.
We hope you will join us in this fight, if you have not done so already.