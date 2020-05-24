Worldwide demand for crude oil has fallen anywhere from 10 million barrels per day to a recent estimate of as much as 20 million barrels per day as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That represents 10 to 20 percent of the worldwide demand for oil. This is part of the reason why the Saudis’ hopes of curtailing supply, substantially pushing up oil prices and driving U.S. shale producers out of business will fail.
The oil situation is somewhat complex, and in spite of the Western economics educations some of them have, Saudi officials do not seem to understand how free markets work. It is certainly the case that the Russians and OPEC have not been able to reach a deal on cutting production. Discussions between them may have started up again, but to the extent they want U.S. producers to participate, antitrust laws will prevent that.
What really irks the Saudis, however, seems to be U.S. shale-oil production. The Saudis do not seem to understand that there is not a mechanism in the U.S., as there is with national oil companies in Saudi Arabia and Russia, to limit production. Every time the price rises, there is more production that holds down the increase.
Even if the Trump administration gets the big oil companies to limit production in spite of antitrust laws, which the president may have promised to the Saudis as part of a deal, it won’t limit smaller producers. If prices start to rise, output will increase, including from shale-oil producers. Oil storage in the U.S. and elsewhere is also about full, so if prices begin to rise, there will be an incentive to take oil out of storage to avoid costs. That will also limit any price increases as a result of production cutbacks.
It appears that part of what the Saudis are doing, or perhaps their main objective, is to force some shale producers out of business, but this will fail. Even if they bankrupt some of the companies, their assets and the oil will not go away. The assets will be bought at low prices, so the break-even oil price for the new owners will be even lower. While some investors will have lost money, others will be poised to make it at lower prices, making the supply situation even worse for the Saudis.
Note that demand for oil has fallen so far that even the sort of cutbacks being talked about will not leave the producers making the cuts better off. The price increase will not offset the revenue lost as a result of the supply cuts. The only producers or countries that will benefit are those not making any production cuts. Again, this is good for U.S. shale-oil producers.
The best course of action for the U.S. and the oil industry is to let the market work. We should permit economically sound liquid-natural-gas and oil exports, larger companies to buy other companies in compliance with antitrust laws, and scientifically based environmental regulation for fracking.