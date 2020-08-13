Over the past two weeks, our country has been subjected to a horrifying surge in gun violence. This is, sadly, not a new phenomenon. Gun violence increases each summer in America.
But this year, amid a worldwide pandemic and economic recession, the numbers are worse than in years past. As our nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic, forgetting the epidemic of gun violence isn’t an option.
Chicago — where I worked as a journalist and attended Chicago Theological Seminary — has seen a constant barrage of shootings, including that of an infant on Thursday.
In Washington, D.C., where I live and work now, murders are up by nearly a quarter from where they were last year. In fact, 2019 had a 10-year high in murders. The police chief there has said gun violence is to blame.
Evidence suggests this is pandemic-related. Gun sales skyrocketed in March and April. Ammunition shortages persist now. Gun violence against each other is only part of the crisis.
Everytown for Gun Safety projects that suicides could jump at least 30 percent due to COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
We must address this issue now. Common-sense gun regulations have bipartisan support. And a majority of gun owners support them, too. Yet our leaders have provided no solutions.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that closes the loophole that allowed the murderer of nine people in the Emanuel AME Church to get his weapon, but the Senate has refused to even consider taking up the bill.
As a minister, bringing peace to our communities is paramount. I marched with community-led groups down the Magnificent Mile in response to Laquan McDonald’s murder.
Community organizers welcomed me into the movement to bring a trauma center back to University of Chicago Medical Center. Losing a fellow organizer to gun violence spurred them into action.
Gun violence in Chicago is a problem that can’t be ignored. However, institutional and systemic racism has fueled continued segregation and disinvestment in Chicago’s communities of color.
Meanwhile, D.C. has consistently gentrified Black people out of neighborhood after neighborhood until pricing many out of the city.
Dehumanization and demoralization of Black people as well as disinvestment in Black communities help drive gun violence. That reality doesn’t excuse or justify gun violence in either city or across the nation. Being disinherited and devalued has left them feeling worthless.
Clinging to their guns makes them feel safe and powerful. They share this feeling with people staunchly opposed to sensible gun laws.
Embracing sensible gun control and learning to value each other would help end the bloodshed.
That’s why I was honored to join an interfaith mobilization with Everytown this spring; we are focused on 2020 and the importance of getting into office gun-sense candidates. Houses of worship have not been spared from gun violence, and the “thoughts and prayers” of lawmakers are no longer enough.
We need action from all levels of government — federal, state and local — to end gun violence. This coalition knows that gun safety is a life-and-death issue that we cannot ignore.
With this November’s elections, we have a real opportunity to mobilize as a community and elect gun-sense candidates up and down the ballot who will work to end these annual summertime spikes in violence.
We deserve to live free of gun violence in our homes, schools, houses of worship and communities.