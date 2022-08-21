Tell me if you have heard this story before: The University of Illinois, with its mission to “enhance the lives of citizens in Illinois ... through our leadership in ... economic development” is setting a grim example of corporate policy in a pandemic world — where service sector employees are lauded with superficial “thanks” and empty titles like “heroes,” but rewarded with less than enough to survive.
Similar to their treatment of building-service and food-service workers in 2013, non-tenured faculty in 2016 and graduate employees in 2018, the University of Illinois administration is forcing the backbone of its campus operations into a strike scenario, where the workers must choose to risk their jobs in order to pressure the rich university to provide bare essentials during a pandemic and a recession.
Unfortunately, this hard-line stance by the UI is part of a much larger crackdown on workers exercising their power to strike against pitiful wages, unaffordable health care and unbearable conditions of work across the United States over the last two years.
Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents the estimated 800 members of the dining- and building-service employee unit at the UI, began bargaining with the university administration in late November 2021 (after being ignored by the administration for two months) in an effort to counter the economic crisis hitting its working-class members.
A creeping inflation increase has made everyday food and energy costs skyrocket on top of medical debt exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. Since then, the UI has only offered a raise between 25 and 67 cents an hour, juxtaposed with a close-to-10-percent inflation rate. In other words, the UI is asking its “essential heroes” to take a severe pay cut to the actual value of their checks that would price many of the workers out of capacity to buy homes, pay bills and buy essentials.
Although many are perplexed by this callous “say no to everything” attitude by the UI toward the same workers who pulled the university through the harshest stages of the pandemic, this is not the exception to the rule. The University of Illinois administration has set a very long precedent, as have many other large employers in the United States, of refusing to engage the needs and proposals of rank-and-file service workers at the bargaining table.
As UI building-service worker Kelly Green stated, “I would just like them to negotiate, not flat-out reject everything. They do it without even giving an explanation as to why they rejected our proposal.”
At the heart of this contradiction is a lack of respect for the lives of working-class people. Although the National Labor Relations Act of 1935 legally recognized the right to collectively bargain for unions, it did not institute provisions for respect nor protecting workers from current or future economic harm. With rising unionization drives at Amazon and Starbucks, long-term strikes like the United Mineworkers Alabama strike and the mass general strike (some call it the “Great Resignation”) of the last year that resulted in significant wage gains for service-sector employees, employers are now digging their heels in the sand against workers who only want reprieve from unbearable food and gas costs, crippling medical debt and skyrocketing mortgages and rents.
Tell me if you’ve heard this story before: The university has more money now than it ever has before. With over $78 million in COVID-19 relief funds, an ever-growing endowment and over $700 million in revenue (thanks to rising out-of-state and international tuition), there is more than enough money to make sure our service workers have food to eat and roofs to sleep under.
Amazon’s revenue for 2021 was an unfathomable $469 billion, a shocking 21 percent increase from 2020 (the year that Amazon dominated shipping while many people worked at home during the earliest parts of the pandemic). Yet despite these record profits, the company is resisting every effort of workers to improve its working conditions and pay. The University of Illinois is taking the same approach.
So why won’t the university settle a fair contract? Because it is easier to call workers heroes than to actually treat them with the dignity and fairness they deserve.